Manchester United Vs Leeds United, EPL 2025-26: Leeds Stun Ten Man Red Devils to Boost Survival Hopes - In Pics
Leeds United pulled off a historic 2-1 victory over Manchester United at Old Trafford on April 13, 2026, marking their first league win at the stadium since 1981. Noah Okafor was the hero for the visitors, netting twice in the first half, in the 5th minute and again with a clinical volley in the 29th. United's struggles intensified in the 56th minute when Lisandro Martínez was sent off after a VAR review for pulling Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s hair. Despite being a man down, Casemiro pulled one back in the 69th minute with a powerful header. However, Leeds held firm under late pressure to secure three vital points in their fight against relegation.
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