Amad Diallo starred as Manchester United beat Real Betis 3-2 in a pre-season friendly in San Diego on Wednesday. (More Football News)
Marcus Rashford, Diallo and Casemiro completed the first-half comeback after Iker Losada's early goal, while Diego Llorente pulled another one back just after the hour mark.
Rashford limped off the pitch after being on the end of a heavy tackle in the second half, while Antony only lasted 23 minutes after his introduction off the bench.
Jadon Sancho had an early goal ruled out for offside before Tom Heaton's fumble gave Losada the chance to poke Betis in front.
However, Diallo was brought down in the box minutes later by Romain Perraud, and Rashford coolly converted from the spot before the Ivorian put the Red Devils in front with a drilled effort into the bottom-left corner.
Casemiro's finish on the half-turn gave United a two-goal cushion at half-time, but Llorente headed in to half the deficit. Betis piled on some late pressure but could not find an equaliser.
Data Debrief: Diallo makes a statement
Diallo said on Wednesday that he wanted to stay at United "for life" as he eyes more game time for the Red Devils this year.
He had the joint-most shots (two) of his team-mates, scoring from an xG of just 0.2, and created three chances, more than anyone else on the field.