Football

Manchester United: Jadon Sancho Named In Erik Ten Hag's 29-Man Squad For MUFC Tour

Sancho, who spent the second half of the 2023-24 season on loan with Borussia Dortmund, played 45 minutes in United's 2-0 win over Rangers last Saturday

Jadon Sancho, Manchester United, Football
Jadon Sancho has been included in Manchester United's 29-man squad for their pre-season tour
info_icon

Erik ten Hag has included Jadon Sancho in his 29-man squad for Manchester United's pre-season tour of the United States. (More Football News)

The 24-year-old made three appearances for Ten Hag last season after an argument over his performances in training saw him banished from the first-team squad. 

The 24-year-old made three appearances for Ten Hag last season after an argument over his performances in training saw him banished from the first-team squad. 

Sancho has since been back in training at Carrington, with the pair drawing a line under their drawn-out disagreement after holding a positive meeting earlier this month. 

United travel to America as they continue their preparations ahead of the new season where they will play three matches stateside. 

Ten Hag's side face fellow Premier League opposition Arsenal in Los Angeles on July 28, followed by fixtures against Real Betis and Liverpool. 

Andre Onana, Harry Maguire, Mason Mount, Marcus Rashford and Rasmus Hojlund are among the other senior players included in the travelling squad. 

Hojlund, who scored 10 Premier League goals in his debut campaign at Old Trafford, will sport a different shirt number for the 2024-25 season. 

The Denmark international wore the number 11 last term, but will replace Anthony Martial, who left the club following the end of his contract, as United's new number nine. 

