Manchester City 0-4 Tottenham: Pep Guardiola Acknowledges His Team 'Is Fragile' After Fifth Straight Defeat

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola acknowledged that he is in new territory following their 4-0 home defeat to Tottenham on Saturday, which was their fifth on the bounce. (More Football News)
But despite that, he was not going to hit the panic button, with his side second in the Premier League table and five points behind leaders Liverpool.
"We are fragile at the moment, we could not defend properly. We started well, struggled to score and then conceded. Then the situation is more difficult," he told Sky Sports after the match.
"I’ve been here as a player, maybe not as a manager, first three games at Barcelona we lost. [In the] last eight years, the results have been there, it would be a mistake to change the approach.
"There are no fairytales in life and sport, sometimes you have to live through these situations. You have to accept it. You can't blame each other, stay together, continue to do what we have done.
"Run away? Absolutely not, we have to stand up more than ever. What will define us is when we fail, we stand up and face it."
Guardiola is by some distance Manchester City's most successful manager of all time, having won 18 major trophies at the club including each of the last four Premier League titles.
His side visit league leaders Liverpool next week and could trail them by eight points by the time kick-off comes, with Arne Slot's side playing a day after City this weekend.
"I don’t know what will happen this season, but not for one second will I not believe in these players," said Guardiola.
"There is no team in the world that can sustain success for eight, nine, 10 years in a row.
"Of course everything is not fine, but what we try to do is analyse it, let’s go to next game and see what happens."
On the individual performances of his players, Guardiola lamented the fitness issues that his side has faced in recent weeks.
"Chances were there. The moment they create the chances, the build-up, we couldn't handle the duels like normal. Now we're struggling a little bit," he told BBC Sport.
"It cannot happen. When you play top level teams, we can concede chances but it's part of process. In our situation it's a bit tougher.
"The players came back late [from international duty]. There were a few reasons we're not able to be consistent.
"Of course Rodri is important, but we knew that for many months. But [John] Stones can only play 45 minutes, Jack [Grealish] has been injured many times, Kevin [de Bruyne] two months and five months.
"We have to come back and freshen our minds. The season is so long, many things can happen."