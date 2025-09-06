Grace Clinton joined Manchester City from Manchester United
Manchester City have confirmed the signing of Grace Clinton from Manchester United.
The midfielder has signed a four-year deal with the club and will wear the number six shirt for the Women’s Super League side.
Clinton joined United ahead of the 2022-23 season after breaking into the Everton senior team at the age of 17, but spent the following two seasons at Bristol City and Tottenham respectively.
After being named PFA Women’s Young Player of the Year during her time with Spurs, she earned her spot in the United first team. She made 28 appearances last season and only Elisabeth Terland bettered Clinton’s goal tally of nine.
Clinton, who also helped England win the European Championships in the summer, is eager to get started at City.
“It feels amazing. I’m so excited,” said the 22-year-old.
“I love the way Manchester City play, and it’s been tough to play against them in the past so I’m excited to be here and meet the girls.
“City, for me, has always played an amazing style of football. Keeping the ball, it looks lovely, and there are amazing players [here].”
It was a busy day for City on deadline day, especially in the midfield department.
Yui Hasegawa signed a two-year contract extension, keeping her at the club until 2029, while Jess Park joined United to replace Clinton.