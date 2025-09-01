Premier League 2025-26: Pep Guardiola Unfazed By James Trafford Critics Ahead Of Brighton Clash

Premier League 2025-26: Pep Guardiola has expressed confidence in goalkeeper James Trafford, urging him to move past his errors as Manchester City gear up to face Brighton. Trafford had a difficult outing in City’s 2-0 home loss to Tottenham, conceding a goal due to a mistake, but the manager believes the 22-year-old can recover

  • Pep Guardiola has backed goalkeeper James Trafford against Brighton

  • Trafford struggled during City’s 2-0 defeat at home to Tottenham

  • Brighton are still searching for their first league win this season

Pep Guardiola has backed goalkeeper James Trafford to put his mistakes behind him as Manchester City prepare to take on Brighton.

Trafford struggled during City’s 2-0 defeat at home to Tottenham in their last match, giving the ball away for Joao Palhinha’s goal in what was a nervy performance from the 22-year-old.

There have been plenty of headlines around City’s goalkeeping department this summer, with Ederson reportedly seeking a transfer to Galatasaray while Gianluigi Donnarumma has been linked with a move to the Etihad Stadium.

Guardiola insisted transfers are just a part of the game, while remaining adamant that Trafford will thrive at City.

“We have a big squad and many new signings, and we have people who will leave and in that way have to accept it,” said Guardiola.

“What happened does not belong just to James. To James what happened with the second goal [against Spurs], he’s a strong man and huge personality.

“Of course he was concerned, and I wouldn’t want it any other way,  but we are here to help in those moments.

“Always, we have the arms around their shoulders - the way we take care of them. It is impossible to be better.”

Brighton are still searching for their first league win this season after a 1-1 draw against Fulham was followed by a 2-0 defeat at Everton last weekend.

The Seagulls did gain some momentum during the week, thrashing Oxford United 6-0 in the EFL Cup as 19-year-old Stefanos Tzimas scored twice and provided one assist.

Former Man City midfielder James Milner has taken it upon himself to help the youngster at Brighton develop in the right way.

“There's a great dressing room – Dunky [Lewis Dunk] is the captain, Steeley has been here a long time now, as well as Danny Welbeck and Adam Webster, people like that,” said the 39-year-old.

“They create a great environment and help these boys hit the ground running, feel comfortable and help them mature as players.

“You’re teaching them how to be a professional footballer, how to live as a professional and the right things to do. They’re going to make mistakes on and off the field. You've got to have patience with them and try to be as open as much as you can.

“It’s not only the players in the dressing room, but the coaching staff who do a great job of teaching the youngsters the ‘Brighton way’.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Brighton – Mats Wieffer

Wieffer has been played out of position at right-back so far this season by Fabian Hurzeler, but the Dutchman has been effective in his new role.

He has made 12 tackles in the Premier League this season for Brighton, the most of any player so far this campaign. He also averages 5.3 tackles per 90 minutes for the Seagulls, comfortably the most of any player to play 500+ minutes in the competition for them.

Manchester City – Erling Haaland

Haaland opened his 2025-26 season with a brace against Wolves, but failed to get into the game against Spurs last time out.

This match will be Haaland’s 100th Premier League appearance; the City striker has already scored more goals than any other player in his first 100 games (87).

MATCH PREDICTION: MANCHESTER CITY WIN

City will be confident heading into this match, having won 19 of 30 league matches against Brighton (63.3%). Among the 46 teams they’ve faced 25+ times, the only side they have a higher win ratio against is Swansea City (23 wins in 34 games, 67.6%).

Since losing 5-1 at Arsenal in February, City have conceded just one goal in seven away Premier League matches, keeping five clean sheets in a row. Only four sides have kept six in a row, most recently Arsenal in 2023-24 between February and April.

However, Guardiola is winless in both of his Premier League meetings with Brighton boss Hurzeler.

In Guardiola’s entire top-flight managerial league career, the only manager he’s faced three times without beating is Ronald Koeman (drawn two, lost one).

Only three teams have produced a higher expected goals (xG) in their opening two Premier League games this season than Brighton (3.91), although the Seagulls have just one goal so far, the biggest negative differential of any side (-2.91).

Brighton are winless in their opening two league games this season (drawn one, lost one). In only one of the last 15 league seasons have they failed to win their opening three games, doing so in 2017-18 in their first Premier League campaign (drawn one, lost two).

OPTA WIN PROBABILITY

Brighton – 27.5%

Draw – 24.6%

Manchester City – 47.9%

