F1: Pierre Gasly Extends Alpine Contract Until 2028

Pierre Gasly has signed a new two-year contract extension with Alpine.
The French driver already had a deal in place until 2026, but his new contract will see him remain with the team until the end of the 2028 season.
Gasly joined Alpine in 2023 and has achieved two podium finishes since – at the 2023 Dutch Grand Prix and 2024 Brazilian Grand Prix – while his only race win in his Formula One career came at the 2020 Italian Grand Prix with AlphaTauri.
Alpine are set to undergo some major changes for next season, including a switch to a Mercedes power unit, and Gasly is optimistic about the future.
“I'm thrilled to commit my long-term future to Alpine,” said Gasly.
“As a Frenchman, especially, driving for a French car company, makes me feel very proud.
“Since I joined in 2023, I have always felt that this team is the right place to be for the future.
“Flavio's [Briatore] support and belief in me, François' [Provost] commitment to the Formula 1 project, as well as the people we have in Enstone made this a natural decision and I want to be here in years to come and deliver on our joint objective: to win races and world championships.
“We're all in this together and I look forward to continuing this special story.”