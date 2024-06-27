Formula 1: Pierre Gasly Signs New Multi-Year Contract With Alpine

Apline have announced that Pierre Gasly has signed a new multi-year contract, keeping him with the team until at least the 2026. (More Sports News)
Gasly, who joined Alpine at the start of 2023, will have a new team-mate next year after it was announced that Esteban Ocon would be leaving at the end of the season.
The Frenchman is currently 15th in the driver's championship with five points, with Alpine enduring a difficult start to the campaign and sit seventh in the constructor's.
However, their poor start did not deter Gasly putting pen to paper on a new deal and he is looking forward to helping the team improve moving forwards.
"I feel very much at home at this great team. I enjoy being a real part of both the Formula 1 project and the wider Alpine Cars vision," said Gasly.
"I've been officially here for over 18 months and it has always been the plan to build a long-term project with the team. While on-track it's been a challenging season so far, I remain faithful to the project and I am not going anywhere.
"I am happy with the changes made, the hard work, and the direction the team is taking. There is a lot of potential in this team's personnel and resources.
"I'm excited for what is to come in the future and right now I'm focusing on the everyday details that we are putting in to improve our performances."