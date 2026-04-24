Man City Vs Southampton Preview, FA Cup: Head-To-Head, Lineups, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know

Man City vs Southampton, FA Cup 2025-26: Know all about the MCI vs SOU semi-final, including preview, prediction, lineups, head-to-head records, live streaming details, and more

Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Sushruta Bhattacharjee
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Manchester City vs Southampton preview FA Cup 2025-26 semi-final live streaming
Manchester City's Erling Haaland celebrates after the Premier League soccer match against Burnley, Wednesday, April 22 2026, in Burnley, England. | Photo: AP/Martin Rickett
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Manchester City face Southampton in the FA Cup 2025-26 semi‑final at Wembley on Saturday

  • Man City are top of the English Premier League; Southampton stunned Arsenal 2‑1 in the quarter‑finals

  • Find out when and where to watch the Man City vs Southampton match live on TV and online

Manchester City will continue their aim for a domestic treble when they face EFL Championship side Southampton in the FA Cup 2025-26 semi-final at Wembley Stadium on Saturday.

City are on a roll, overtaking Arsenal at the top of the English Premier League table with a narrow 1-0 win over Burnley on Wednesday. Erling Haaland’s fifth-minute goal proved to be the winner, taking Pep Guardiola’s side to the league summit.

Man City’s path to the FA Cup last four has been flawless, capped by a 4-0 thumping of Liverpool in the quarter-finals. The Cityzens are on track to reach a fourth consecutive FA Cup final, something never done in the history of the world’s oldest football competition.

Southampton, meanwhile, pulled off a shock 2-1 win over Arsenal in the quarter-finals. The Saints are flying high in the EFL Championship, sitting fourth with 76 points and trailing second-placed Ipswich Town by three points.

The second-tier side have lost eight of their last 11 games at Wembley, and will have a tough task getting a positive result against one of the most in-form teams in Europe. If the Saints are successful in pulling off another tremendous upset, they will become the first team outside the top flight to reach the FA Cup final in almost two decades.

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Man City vs Southampton: Head-To-Head Records

Manchester City and Southampton have faced each other on 103 occasions across all competitions. Man City have won 42 times, compared to 33 victories for Southampton. 28 games have ended in a draw.

Man City vs Southampton: Team News

Man City will be without the centre-back duo of Josko Gvardiol and Ruben Dias, who are out with a broken leg and hamstring injury, respectively. There are major doubts about the fitness of Rodri, who suffered a groin injury during the 2-1 win over Arsenal.

Mads Roerslev is out for the season for Southampton with a knee injury, while Alex McCarthy is ruled out with a wrist injury. Jack Stephens suffered a calf problem before the clash against Bristol City and may not be available for the upcoming match.

Man City vs Southampton: Predicted Lineups

Manchester City: James Trafford; Matheus Nunes, Abdukodir Khusanov, Marc Guehi, Rayan Ait-Nouri; Bernardo Silva, Nico Gonzalez; Antoine Semenyo, Rayan Cherki, Jeremie Doku; Erling Haaland.

Southampton: Daniel Peretz; James Bree, Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Nathan Wood, Ryan Manning; Flynn Downes, Shea Charles; Tom Fellows, Cameron Archer, Finn Azaz; Cyle Larin.

Man City vs Southampton: Prediction

While Southampton have beaten two Premier League clubs en route to the FA Cup semi-finals, they will find it hard to trouble Man City. The Cityzens breached the toughest defence in Europe in their match against Arsenal, and will secure a comfortable win against the Saints.

Prediction: Man City 3-0 Southampton

Man City vs Southampton: Live Streaming Details

Q

When and where is the Man City vs Southampton, FA Cup 2025-26 semi-final match being played?

A

The Man City vs Southampton, FA Cup 2025-26 semi-final match will be played on Saturday, April 25, 2026, at Wembley Stadium. The match will kick off at 9:45 PM IST.

Q

Where to watch the Man City vs Southampton, FA Cup 2025-26 semi-final match live online?

A

The Man City vs Southampton, FA Cup 2025-26 semi-final match will be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website in India.

Q

Where to watch the Man City vs Southampton, FA Cup 2025-26 semi-final match live on TV?

A

The Man City vs Southampton, FA Cup 2025-26 semi-final match will be televised live on the Sony TEN 1, 2, 3, and 4 TV channels in India.

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