Altay Bayindir will continue as Manchester United's starting goalkeeper for Sunday's derby against Manchester City in the English Premier League. Manager Ruben Amorim confirmed this decision despite the club recently signing Belgium international Senne Lammens. United sent Andre Onana on loan to Turkish club Trabzonspor on Thursday.
Ruben Amorim spoke about the Manchester United goalkeeper situation on Friday, September 12, clarifying that Altay Bayindir would keep his position for the upcoming match. This decision follows Bayindir making some high-profile errors, particularly with balls into the penalty area.
In a recent match against Arsenal, Bayindir was criticised for being overpowered on Ricardo Calafiori’s goal, contributing to a 1-0 loss despite United’s strong outfield display. He also deflected a shot into Jaidon Anthony’s path, resulting in a goal for Burnley, although United secured a 3-2 victory.
Amorim, however, trusts Bayindir's abilities and indicated a clear choice for the crucial Manchester Derby fixture. "Altay is going to continue," Amorim said. "Because it’s a different league, it’s a different country, different trainings, different ball. So we will try to maintain that." He added that the goalkeepers will "fight for the position." For the Manchester City game, Amorim affirmed, "It’s clear, Altay will start."
Lammens Joins Man United; Onana Moves To Trabzonspor
Manchester United acquired Senne Lammens on September 1. The unheralded 23-year-old Belgian joined from Royal Antwerp for a fee of approximately £18.2 million, signing a contract through June 2030. Lammens remains largely unknown outside Belgium, but Amorim described him as a goalkeeper with "great potential." The club recruited him for future prospects, he clarified, but recognised the need for experienced goalkeepers.
"I know that we are in the moment that the goalkeeper has to be really strong and have a lot of experience," he commented. "But we are also in the moment that we have to look at the present, and also with a focus on the future." Lammens offers "different things," Amorim noted, and could become United's number one "for a lot of years."
Meanwhile, Andre Onana departed Manchester United on loan on Thursday, joining Turkish club Trabzonspor. Manager Ruben Amorim commented on Onana's exit, saying, "In this club, the pressure is sometimes so hard in every detail. Sometimes you need a change."
