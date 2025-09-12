Manchester United Transfers: Andre Onana Completes Trabzonspor Loan - Check Details

Onana, who has made 102 appearances for the Red Devils, only featured in their penalty shootout defeat to Grimsby Town in the EFL Cup this season

Andre Onana
Andre Onana has joined Trabzonspor on loan
  • Andre Onana has made the switch to Turkey, by signing for Trabzonspor

  • The goalkeeper will spend the 2025-26 season with the Turkish club after losing his place in Ruben Amorim’s squad

  • The 29-year-old kept 18 clean sheets in 72 Premier League matches

Trabzonspor have announced the loan signing of Andre Onana from Manchester United.

The goalkeeper will spend the 2025-26 season with the Turkish club, subject to international clearance and registration, after losing his place in Ruben Amorim’s squad.

Altay Bayindir has started in all three of United's Premier League matches so far, while they also signed Senne Lammens from Antwerp during the transfer window.

Onana, who has made 102 appearances for the Red Devils, only featured in their penalty shootout defeat to Grimsby Town in the EFL Cup this season.

The 29-year-old kept 18 clean sheets in 72 Premier League matches, while also making four errors leading to goals from the 102 he conceded.

Onana will be aiming to regain his confidence with the Turkish side, who are second in the league after four games (three wins, one draw).

Trabzonspor missed out on a Conference League spot by three points last season, while also reaching the final of the Turkish Cup.

Tags

