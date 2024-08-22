Football

Manchester City Vs Ipswich Town, Premier League: Preview, Prediction, Key Players

Despite having more shots and shots on target, the Citizens underperformed their expected goals (xG) total by 1.23, something the Spaniard said surprised him

Pep Guardiola-football-manchester-city
Pep Guardiola is seeking improvements from his Manchester City side against Ipswich Town
info_icon

Pep Guardiola acknowledged that his Manchester City players must improve on their opening day showing as they welcome Ipswich Town to the Etihad on Saturday. (More Football News)

City kickstarted their Premier League title defence with a 2-0 win against Chelsea, but Guardiola was left wanting more from his squad 

Despite having more shots and shots on target, the Citizens underperformed their expected goals (xG) total by 1.23, something the Spaniard said surprised him. 

"I didn't expect it. We are away from our best so three points is the good news. The bad news is we have 65 games ahead of us," Guardiola said. 

"We have an advantage, it's our ninth season together so we know each other well.

"There is a plan, defensive, offensive. But afterwards, it's how we celebrate the good moments and come back from the bad moments.

Man City striker Khadija Shaw. - File Photo
Man City Stars Phil Foden And Khadija Shaw Win PFA Player Of The Year Awards In English Football

BY Associated Press

"That's what defines these teams and no one talks about it."

Meanwhile, Ipswich marked their return to the Premier League with a 2-0 defeat to Liverpool, although the result did not tell the full story of the contest at Portman Road.

The Tractor Boys restricted Arne Slot's side to just three shots in the first half, none of which were on target, while also registering two shots on Alisson's goal of their own. 

But the Reds' quality shone through after the break, with goals from Diogo Jota and Mohamed Salah securing an opening day win for their new manager. 

And Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna insisted that lessons will be learned from their second half showing, with the result a solid foundation to build on moving forward. 

“We know we can improve in the second half. Liverpool really hit their stride during that period and there’s bits we can do better there to make the game more competitive," McKenna said. 

“There’s positives to take and lessons to learn, and I think it’s a game that stands us in pretty good stead.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Man City – Erling Haaland

Having opened his account for the season against Chelsea last weekend, Erling Haaland will be licking his lips when Ipswich visit the Etihad on Saturday.

Haaland has scored at least once against all 22 sides he has faced since his move from Borussia Dortmund in 2022. 

The Norwegian has also netted 13 goals in nine appearances during August in the competition, more than he’s struck in any other month.

New Ipswich Town midfielder, Jens Cajuste. - null
Football Transfers: Jens Cajuste 'Excited' By Ipswich Loan Move From Napoli

BY Stats Perform

Ipswich – Omari Hutchinson

While the Tractors Boys face the daunting task of visiting the reigning champions, they showed signs of promise in their first half performance against Liverpool, none more so than Omari Hutchinson.

Hutchinson registered an expected goals (xG) of 0.27 to Ipswich’s 0.45 total, producing the most shots (three) and winning possession on more occasions (six) than any other Ipswich player against the Reds.

MATCH PREDICTION: MAN CITY WIN

City are the overwhelming favourites to continue their unbeaten start to the season, winning 81.6% of Opta’s data-led simulations, with Ipswich given a 7.3% chance of causing a monumental upset.

Guardiola’s side have won 17 of their last 18 Premier League games against promoted sides (D1) since a 2-1 home loss to Leeds in April 2021.

They are also unbeaten in their last 44 home games in all competitions (W37 D7) since a 2-1 loss to Brentford in November 2022. It’s the eighth longest such run among English top-flight clubs in history, and the longest since Chelsea’s run of 74 between February 2006 and October 2008.

This will be Ipswich’s first ever meeting with City at the Etihad after winning their last two visits to Maine Road, triumphing in a Premier League game 3-2 in November 2000 and a League Cup tie 2-1 the following month.

However, Ipswich haven’t scored in any of their last seven away league games against the reigning top flight champions (D1 L6), losing the last three by an aggregate score of 15-0. They last scored in such a game in April 1984 (2-2 v Liverpool), while their last such victory was in October 1981 (1-0 v Aston Villa).

Should the Tractor Boys lose at the Etihad, it will be the first time since the 2006-07 Championship season that they have started a league campaign with two straight defeats, last doing so in the top flight in 1985-86.

OPTA WIN PROBABILITY

Manchester City – 81.6%

Draw – 11.1%

Ipswich – 7.3%

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Vanuatu Vs Fiji Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch T20 World Cup Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier A Match 9
  2. Samoa Vs Cook Islands Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch T20 World Cup Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier A Match 10
  3. Spinners Put India A In Command Against Australia A On Day 1 Of Women's Unofficial Test
  4. Lord's To Host First-Ever Women's Test With England vs India Scheduled For 2026
  5. Pakistan Vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Day 2 Highlights: Rizwan, Shakeel Star As PAK Ahead By 421 Runs At Stumps
Football News
  1. Southampton Vs Nottingham Forest Premier League: Preview, Prediction, Key Players
  2. Ligue 1: PSG Will Not Rush Into Market For Goncalo Ramos Replacement, Says Luis Enrique
  3. Manchester City Vs Ipswich Town, Premier League: Preview, Prediction, Key Players
  4. Lucknow To Host Mohun Bagan-East Bengal Derby On September 2
  5. Premier League Transfers: Sander Berge Joins Fulham And Liverpool Sells Teenager Bobby Clark
Tennis News
  1. Novak Djokovic's Olympic Triumph Has 'Separated Him From The Rest,' Says John Mcenroe
  2. Monterrey Open: Emma Navarro Rallies Past Camila Osorio To Reach Quarterfinals - Match Report
  3. US Open: Carlos Alcaraz Determined To Shrug Off Cincinnati Open Disappointment
  4. Jannik Sinner Doping Probe: World No. 1 'Worn Down Physically And Mentally', Says Coach
  5. Monterrey Open: Unseeded Player Knocks Out Top Seed Danielle Collins - Match Report
Hockey News
  1. Ex-Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Honors Olympic Bronze-Winning Indian Hockey Team
  2. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  3. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  4. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  5. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Emails Or Social Media, Written Words That Could Lower Woman's Dignity An Offence, Says Bombay HC
  2. Andhra Pradesh Pharma Fire: CM Naidu Reveals Reason Behind Incident
  3. The Unspoken Epidemic Of Human Trafficking In Jharkhand
  4. Kolkata Doctor Case: CBI Gets Permission To Conduct Polygraph Test On Ex-RG Kar Principal
  5. Kolkata Rape Case: FAIMA, AIIMS Call Off Strike After SC's Assurance; Medics Thank Top Court
Entertainment News
  1. 'Lost Migrations' Review: The Animated Anthology Invokes Post-Partition Rootlessness In Unified Variation
  2. Gulzar: Showcasing Angst, With Beauty
  3. On His 90th Birthday, A Tribute To Gulzar From Pakistan
  4. Haniya Aslam’s Quiet Revolution
  5. Stree Pradhan Samaj Ke Purush: Alternative Masculinities In Feminist Horror Hindi Cinema 
US News
  1. 3 Teenagers Stabbed At Prospect Playground In Bronx, Investigation On
  2. Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Didn’t Sign A Prenup. Here’s What They’ll Have To Divide
  3. From Stevie Wonder To John Legend: Who Took The Stage On Night 3 Of The DNC
  4. Amid Buzz Of RFK Jr Dropping Out, US Elections' 'Nostradamus' Predicts Boost For Kamala Harris
  5. New Study Claims Shroud Of Turin Could Be From The Time Of Jesus | Explained
World News
  1. Mpox Outbreak: Singapore Detects 13 Cases Of New Deadly Variant; Precautionary Measures Imposed
  2. 3 Teenagers Stabbed At Prospect Playground In Bronx, Investigation On
  3. South Korea Hotel Fire: 7 Dead, Several Injured After Fire At Bucheon Hotel
  4. 10 'Most Haunted' Objects, Artifacts Of The World
  5. Brazil To Restrict Entry Of Citizens From India Amid Crackdown On Illegal Migration To US & Canada
Latest Stories
  1. Kolkata Rape Case: AIIMS Doctors Call Off Strike After SC's Assurance; Top Court Say Autopsy Timing Iffy
  2. Badlapur Kindergarten Sexual Abuse: Bombay HC Says 'Even 4-Year-Old Girls Not Being Spared'
  3. 'Factually Not Correct': MEA Quashes Reports Saying Tripura's Gumti River Dam Behind Bangladesh Floods
  4. England Vs Sri Lanka 1st Test, Day 2 LIVE Scores: Joe Root Faces Uphill Battle After ENG's Shaky Start
  5. Delhi Police Busts Al Qaeda Module 'Aspiring To Declare Khilafat, Execute Serious Terrorist Activities'
  6. Rahul Gandhi In J&K: Ice Cream Outing, Congress Poll Meet, Tie-Up With NC, Statehood Restoration Push
  7. Horoscope For August 22, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  8. Kolkata Rape Case: FAIMA, AIIMS Call Off Strike After SC's Assurance; Medics Thank Top Court