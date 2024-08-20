Football

Football Transfers: Jens Cajuste 'Excited' By Ipswich Loan Move From Napoli

Midfielder Jens Cajuste, who made 35 appearances for Napoli in all competitions last season, will be available for Ipswich's second Premier League outing against Manchester City

Jens-Cajuste-footballer
New Ipswich Town midfielder, Jens Cajuste.
info_icon

Jens Cajuste has joined Ipswich Town on loan from Napoli for the 2024-25 season. (More Football News)

The midfielder, who made 35 appearances for the Partenopei in all competitions last season, will be available for Ipswich's second Premier League outing against Manchester City.

Cajuste joined Napoli in August 2023 from Reims, signing a five-year contract in a deal reported to be worth €12million.

"This feels great, and I'm happy to be here," Cajuste told TownTV.

"It took a little while with the negotiations, but I'm finally here, and I'm very excited.

"I've had great conversations with the manager, and this seems like a very interesting project. It's an ambitious club and a team that is progressing.

"I'm a player that works hard, and I want to contribute in attack and defence. I want to play as much as possible, and I'll be looking to get some good tackles in!"

Cajuste is the ninth player to join Ipswich this transfer window, following their double transfer announcement of Sammie Szmodics and Kalvin Phillips, on loan from Manchester City, on Friday. 

