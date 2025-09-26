Manchester City face Burnley in English Premier League on September 26
Burnley lost 2-1 to Cardiff City in EFL Cup
Manchester City coming off a 2-0 win over Huddersfield
Scott Parker is desperate for Burnley to learn from their mistakes in a shock EFL Cup exit to Cardiff City, ahead of the daunting visit to Manchester City in Saturday's Premier League clash.
Burnley were dumped out of the EFL Cup third round by Cardiff on Tuesday as the League One side registered a surprise 2-1 victory at Turf Moor.
A drab performance in an unexpected exit halted any momentum provided by an encouraging 1-1 draw with Nottingham Forest last time out in the league.
Parker's side are winless in their last four matches across all competitions, and the Burnley boss says his players must quickly learn from their errors.
"We wanted a good cup run, this is a competition that supplies games and gives games, so I’m disappointed we’re out of that," Parker said.
"But we need to learn, we need to go over it and work out where we were short. Not just short, we were way short in some parts of that.
"Of course, we need to learn from that but focus now, after tomorrow, is the big game for us at the weekend [against City]."
Man City did not have any such issues in the same round of the EFL Cup, dispatching Huddersfield Town, another League One side, 2-0.
Pep Guardiola's side would always have been expected to return to winning ways on Wednesday, and duly obliged after their battling 1-1 draw at fellow title contenders Arsenal on Sunday with a 2-0 win over Huddersfield Town in the EFL Cup.
They have endured a stuttering start to their Premier League season, losing at both Tottenham and Brighton before hammering Manchester United.
Guardiola's team currently sit ninth in the table, though will see Burnley's visit to the Etihad Stadium as an inviting opportunity to register another much-needed three points.
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Manchester City – Erling Haaland
Erling Haaland has scored 67% of Manchester City's Premier League goals so far this season (six of nine) after netting first in last Sunday's draw at Arsenal.
Despite his impressive form, his six goals so far mark his lowest return after five games in his four campaigns with City (nine in 2022-23, seven in 2023-24 and 10 in 2024-25).
Burnley – Jaidon Anthony
Jaidon Anthony has been involved in four goals in his five Premier League games this season (four goals, one assist).
That is the joint-most by a player in Burnley's first five games in a single campaign, while also as many goal involvements as he registered in his first 33 appearances in the competition.
MATCH PREDICTION – MANCHESTER CITY WIN
It is hard to expect anything other than a Manchester City win on Saturday, owing to their remarkable head-to-head record and wealth of talent in their world-class squad.
In fact, Burnley are winless in their last 19 league visits to City (D6 L13), since a 5-2 win in March 1963.
The Clarets have also lost each of their last seven Premier League games at the Etihad, and Parker will need a minor miracle to end that drab streak this time round.
City have also won each of their last 13 meetings with Burnley in all competitions by a ridiculous aggregate score of 46-2.
Only against West Brom (14 ending Jan 2018), Bournemouth (15 ending Feb 2024), Watford (16 ongoing), and Fulham (18 ongoing) have City ever enjoyed a longer winning run in their history.
They will expect to continue that streak here, given City have won 22 of their last 24 Premier League games against promoted sides (D2), since a 2-1 loss against Leeds United in April 2021.
OPTA WIN PROBABILITY
Manchester City – 76.1%
Draw – 14.2%
Burnley win – 9.7%