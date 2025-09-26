Man City Vs Burnley Preview, Premier League: Match Prediction, Players To Watch - All You Need To Know

Scott Parker urged Burnley to learn from their EFL Cup exit against Cardiff City before the English Premier League match against Manchester City

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Burnley Scott Parker
File photo of Scott Paker on the touchlines for Burnley. Photo: File
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Manchester City face Burnley in English Premier League on September 26

  • Burnley lost 2-1 to Cardiff City in EFL Cup

  • Manchester City coming off a 2-0 win over Huddersfield

Scott Parker is desperate for Burnley to learn from their mistakes in a shock EFL Cup exit to Cardiff City, ahead of the daunting visit to Manchester City in Saturday's Premier League clash.

Burnley were dumped out of the EFL Cup third round by Cardiff on Tuesday as the League One side registered a surprise 2-1 victory at Turf Moor.

A drab performance in an unexpected exit halted any momentum provided by an encouraging 1-1 draw with Nottingham Forest last time out in the league.

Parker's side are winless in their last four matches across all competitions, and the Burnley boss says his players must quickly learn from their errors.

"We wanted a good cup run, this is a competition that supplies games and gives games, so I’m disappointed we’re out of that," Parker said.

"But we need to learn, we need to go over it and work out where we were short. Not just short, we were way short in some parts of that.

"Of course, we need to learn from that but focus now, after tomorrow, is the big game for us at the weekend [against City]."

Related Content
Related Content

Man City did not have any such issues in the same round of the EFL Cup, dispatching Huddersfield Town, another League One side, 2-0.

Pep Guardiola's side would always have been expected to return to winning ways on Wednesday, and duly obliged after their battling 1-1 draw at fellow title contenders Arsenal on Sunday with a 2-0 win over Huddersfield Town in the EFL Cup. 

They have endured a stuttering start to their Premier League season, losing at both Tottenham and Brighton before hammering Manchester United.

Guardiola's team currently sit ninth in the table, though will see Burnley's visit to the Etihad Stadium as an inviting opportunity to register another much-needed three points.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Manchester City – Erling Haaland

Erling Haaland has scored 67% of Manchester City's Premier League goals so far this season (six of nine) after netting first in last Sunday's draw at Arsenal.

Despite his impressive form, his six goals so far mark his lowest return after five games in his four campaigns with City (nine in 2022-23, seven in 2023-24 and 10 in 2024-25).

Burnley – Jaidon Anthony

Jaidon Anthony has been involved in four goals in his five Premier League games this season (four goals, one assist).

That is the joint-most by a player in Burnley's first five games in a single campaign, while also as many goal involvements as he registered in his first 33 appearances in the competition.

MATCH PREDICTION – MANCHESTER CITY WIN

It is hard to expect anything other than a Manchester City win on Saturday, owing to their remarkable head-to-head record and wealth of talent in their world-class squad.

In fact, Burnley are winless in their last 19 league visits to City (D6 L13), since a 5-2 win in March 1963.

The Clarets have also lost each of their last seven Premier League games at the Etihad, and Parker will need a minor miracle to end that drab streak this time round.

City have also won each of their last 13 meetings with Burnley in all competitions by a ridiculous aggregate score of 46-2.

Only against West Brom (14 ending Jan 2018), Bournemouth (15 ending Feb 2024), Watford (16 ongoing), and Fulham (18 ongoing) have City ever enjoyed a longer winning run in their history.

They will expect to continue that streak here, given City have won 22 of their last 24 Premier League games against promoted sides (D2), since a 2-1 loss against Leeds United in April 2021.

OPTA WIN PROBABILITY

Manchester City – 76.1%

Draw – 14.2%

Burnley win – 9.7%

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: Hardik Pandya Falls Early On 2 | IND 162/5 (16.1)

  2. Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar Yadav Fined By ICC For 'Pahalgam' Comments After IND Vs PAK Clash - Report

  3. IND Vs SL Toss Update, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: Sri Lanka Bowling First - Check Playing XIs

  4. India Vs Pakistan: Rauf, Farhan Plead Not Guilty In ICC Hearing But Sanctions Likely - Report

  5. ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025: Skippers Set Tone With Confidence And Rivalry Ahead Of September 30 Opener

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Japan Open: Casper Ruud, Taylor Fritz Win In Straight Sets To Enter Quarter-Finals

  2. China Open Wrap: Gauff Tees Up Fernandez Meeting; Paolini, Rybakina Advance To Third Round

  3. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Sebastian Baez, Japan Open 2025: Spaniard Overcomes Injury Worry, Rain Delay To Win Tokyo Debut

  4. Jannik Sinner Vs Marin Cilic, China Open: World No. 2 Victorious On First Outing Since US Open Loss

  5. Alexander Bublik Wins Hangzhou Title, Lorenzo Musetti Stunned By Alejandro Tabilo In Chengdu

Badminton News

  1. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  4. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Why Delhi Still Misreads What Ladakh Wants

  2. Kolkata’s Cooling Boom Masks A Hidden National Climate Crisis

  3. BJP Expels Leader Over Alleged Objectionable Video With Minor in UP

  4. Azim Premji Rejects Siddaramaiah’s Request To Open Wipro Campus Road For Bengaluru Traffic Relief

  5. Sonam Wangchuk Misled Locals, Instigated Protestors, Alleges MHA

Entertainment News

  1. Remembering Silk Smitha: Desire, Defiance, And The Cost Of Visibility

  2. Nishaanchi Review | A Small-Town Masala Carnival From Kashyap’s Filmy Heart

  3. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  4. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  5. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

US News

  1. US Policy Shift Leaves India’s $20 Billion Generic Drug Sector On Edge

  2. Trump-Erdogan Meeting Focuses On Potential F-35 Ban Lift

  3. Trump Says He Will Not Allow Netanyahu To Annex West bank

  4. United States Advances Farm Trade Talks With India, Brooke Rollins Confirms

  5. US Official Says Modi, Trump To Meet In Due Course

World News

  1. Former French President Sarkozy Jailed In Libya Funding Case

  2. Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Meets Bangladesh's Yunus And Sri Lanka's Dissanayake In New York

  3. Trump Says He Will Not Allow Netanyahu To Annex West bank

  4. Memes, Reels, Emojis: Nepal’s Gen Z Protests Unleashed A New Language Of Dissent

  5. Russia Accuses NATO, EU For Waging ‘Real War’ On It Through Ukraine

Latest Stories

  1. FIR Lodged Against Pawan Kalyan Fans Over Unauthorised OG Screening Celebrations

  2. Day In Pics: September 26, 2025

  3. Watch | Nepal Youth Uprising: What Really Happened?

  4. Redefining Justice: Legal Luminaries Highlight Judicial Challenges In Case Against Jailed Anti-CAA Activists

  5. SC Directs Preservation Of Body Of Top Maoist Commander Killed In Police Encounter

  6. Jaishankar Outlines Global Workforce Challenges Amid H-1B Fees And Trade Shifts

  7. Jaishankar Calls Terrorism A Persistent Threat To Global Development At G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meet

  8. West Bengal Weather Update: Depression Approaches as Durga Puja Celebrations Begin