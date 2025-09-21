Burnley 1-1 Nottingham Forest, Premier League: Postecoglou's Wait For First Win Continues As Clarets Hold The Reds

The result kept Burnley just above the relegation zone on four points, one behind Forest, who have now gone winless since the opening weekend

  • Clarets earned a point against Postecoglous's Nottingham Forest

  • Neco Williams hammered Forest in front inside the second minute

  • The result keeps Burnley just above the relegation zone

In-form Jaidon Anthony found the net once again as Burnley battled back from a slow start to earn a 1-1 draw at home to Nottingham Forest, prolonging Ange Postecoglou’s wait for a first win in charge of the visitors.

After defeats in his opening two matches, Postecoglou's side started brightly, as Neco Williams hammered Forest in front inside the second minute at Turf Moor.

But Anthony restored parity midway through the first half, pouncing for his third Premier League goal of the season after a goalmouth scramble, in what proved to be the final strike of the contest.

Loum Tchaouna rattled the bar with a free-kick for Burnley just before half-time.

After the break, though, it was Forest who looked the more likely winners, with substitute Igor Jesus drawing a fine stop from Martin Dubravka, who was called into action repeatedly as heavy rain poured down.

The result keeps Burnley just above the relegation zone on four points, one behind Forest, who have now gone winless since the opening weekend.

Data Debrief: Postecoglou's winless run goes on 

Stretching back to the end of his spell with Tottenham last season, Postecoglou is now without a win in his last nine Premier League matches (two draws, seven defeats).

That is the longest winless streak of his top-flight managerial career spanning spells in Australia, Japan, Scotland and England.

As for Forest, they are now without a victory in their last four Premier League matches, equalling their longest run without a victory since April 2024.

Anthony, meanwhile, has recorded three goals and one assist this season, matching the most goal contributions (four) by a Burnley player in the first five games of a Premier League campaign, a feat last achieved by Ashley Barnes in 2019-20.

