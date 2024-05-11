Football

Man United Vs Arsenal Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch In India

Here is you guide on how to watch this exciting contest between Manchester United and Arsenal in India

Advertisement

X/@Arsenal
Arsenal players celebrate after win over Bournemouth Photo: X/@Arsenal
info_icon

Arsenal will look to maintain their hold on the top of the table when they take the field against a struggling Manchester United in their penultimate Premier League match of the season. (More Football News)

The Gunners will at the same time also hope that Fulham would force the second-placed Manchester City to drop points. City play before the Gunners take field on Sunday and might have already displaced Arsenal from the top before the United match begins.

Arsenal are at the top of the table at this point but City are just one point behind having played a game less.

Advertisement

United have won just a single game in their last five encounters. In their last game, United were given a 0-4 drubbing at Crystal Palace. Arsenal on the other hand have won four in a row with a commanding 3-0 win over Bournemouth in their last outing.

United have drawn three matches, lost one and won one in their last five games. They would hope to crash Arsenal's party as even a draw could kill the chances of Gunners to win the league.

Here is you guide on how to watch this exciting contest in India.

Live Streaming details:

When Man United Vs Arsenal, English Premier League match will be played?

Advertisement

The Man United Vs Arsenal, English Premier League match will be played on Sunday, May 12 at 9:00pm IST at Old Trafford.

Where to watch Man United Vs Arsenal, English Premier League match?

Live streaming of the Man United Vs Arsenal, English Premier League match will be available on the Hotstar + Disney app and website.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. India Votes In Favour Of UNGA Resolution To Admit Palestine As Full UN Member
  2. Inter-Services Organisations Act Notified, Enforced From May 10: Defence Ministry
  3. Delhi-NCR Storm: Sudden Weather Change Leaves Residents Startled; Flight Ops Hit; Cars Damaged In Noida
  4. 'Freedom Of Speech Doesn't Mean Freedom Of Separatism': Jaishankar Opens Up About India-Canada Ties
  5. Arvind Kejriwal Bail News: Delhi CM Gets Rousing Welcome By AAP, To Hold Roadshow In City Tomorrow
Entertainment News
  1. Sweden Eurovision Song Contest: Meet The Musical Entries That Advanced To The Final
  2. India To Host 'Bharat Parv' At 77th Cannes Film Festival
  3. Mother’s Day: The Ultimate Watchlist For Some Mom Bonding
  4. Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour: Europe Leg Of The Music Concert Starts With A Bang In Paris – View Pics
  5. Sweden Eurovision Song Contest: Dress Rehearsal For The Second Semi-Final – View Pics
Sports News
  1. GT Vs CSK: 'Fielding Let Us Down, We Gave Away 10-15 Runs', Says Gaikwad After Defeat
  2. Sports World Highlights: Neeraj Chopra Misses Javelin Gold At Doha Diamond League; Ireland Stun Pakistan In 1st T20I; Kylian Mbappe Confirms PSG Exit
  3. Italian Open: Novak Djokovic Faints After Being Hit By Water Bottle On Head - Video
  4. KKR Vs MI, IPL 2024 Key Stats: Head-To-Head Record, Highest Run-Scorers, Wicket-Takers, Best Bowling Figures
  5. Mbappe Says Needed 'New Challenge' As He Confirms PSG Departure After Seven Years
World News
  1. Real ID Vs. Passport: Understanding Your Options For Domestic Air Travel In The US
  2. Apple Apologizes After Controversial iPad Pro Ad: Acknowledges 'Missing the Mark' Amid Backlash| Video
  3. Deadliest And Most Damaging Tornadoes In US History, Unveiling The Devastating Impact Of Nature's Fury
  4. Burger King Mother's Day Deal: Here's How You Can Get A Free Whooper
  5. NYC Gov. Hochul Signs “Sammy’s Law”, Speed Limit Drops To 20 MPH. Will Slowing Down Save Lives?
Latest Stories
  1. 'Triumph Of The Truth': AAP Workers, Supporters Rejoice As Kejriwal Gets Interim Bail
  2. ED To Call Arvind Kejriwal 'Kingpin'? First Chargesheet Likely To Be Filed Today: Reports
  3. Arvind Kejriwal Gets Bail Till June 1, Has To Surrender Next Day; No Bar On Campaigning
  4. Sharmin Segal On Criticism For Her Performance In ‘Heeramandi’: I Am A Realist, People Will Say What They Have To Say
  5. Is Abdu Rozik's Wedding Announcement A Prank? Here's What His BFF Shiv Thakare Has To Say
  6. Japan Vs Mongolia Live Streaming, 5th T20I: When, Where To Watch Match On TV And Online
  7. Sports World Highlights: Neeraj Chopra Misses Javelin Gold At Doha Diamond League; Ireland Stun Pakistan In 1st T20I; Kylian Mbappe Confirms PSG Exit
  8. Lok Sabha Election | May 10 Highlights: Congress Too Made Mistakes, Says Rahul Gandhi; Kejriwal Out Of Jail