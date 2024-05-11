Man United Vs Arsenal Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch In India

Arsenal will look to maintain their hold on the top of the table when they take the field against a struggling Manchester United in their penultimate Premier League match of the season. (More Football News)
The Gunners will at the same time also hope that Fulham would force the second-placed Manchester City to drop points. City play before the Gunners take field on Sunday and might have already displaced Arsenal from the top before the United match begins.
Arsenal are at the top of the table at this point but City are just one point behind having played a game less.
Advertisement
United have won just a single game in their last five encounters. In their last game, United were given a 0-4 drubbing at Crystal Palace. Arsenal on the other hand have won four in a row with a commanding 3-0 win over Bournemouth in their last outing.
United have drawn three matches, lost one and won one in their last five games. They would hope to crash Arsenal's party as even a draw could kill the chances of Gunners to win the league.
Here is you guide on how to watch this exciting contest in India.
Live Streaming details:
When Man United Vs Arsenal, English Premier League match will be played?
Advertisement
The Man United Vs Arsenal, English Premier League match will be played on Sunday, May 12 at 9:00pm IST at Old Trafford.
Where to watch Man United Vs Arsenal, English Premier League match?
Live streaming of the Man United Vs Arsenal, English Premier League match will be available on the Hotstar + Disney app and website.