Man City Vs Newcastle, Premier League: Preview, Prediction, Players To Watch Out For

Pep Guardiola insisted Rodri’s injury will not stop Manchester City in their quest for a record fourth consecutive Premier League title, having overcome similar situations in recent years. (More Football News)
Rodri, who played 50 times for City last season, was forced off injured in their enthralling 2-2 draw with Arsenal last weekend, with the club confirming the Spaniard had suffered serious knee ligament damage.
It again throws into question the Citizens' ability to operate without their star midfielder, having seen their win percentage drop from 76% to 55.6% across the nine games he missed last year.
Ahead of facing Newcastle at St. James’ Park this weekend, Guardiola likened the situation to the one he experienced with Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne, explaining his side can still compete without their best players in the team.
“I feel so sorry for Rodri and for Oscar Bobb too, but what are we going to do? Guys, we are with you, and you have the best medical department,” Guardiola said.
“Three months without Erling [Haaland] and five without Kevin [De Bruyne] and we won the Premier League in spite of many things.”
“You have to go for it. This is the challenge. It’s nice. Always happens. What you have to do. I’m sorry it’s a pity. Let’s go.
“Go to Newcastle to try to win the game. It is what it is. Me, as manager, can reflect on what we can do better.”
Newcastle, meanwhile, come into the contest off the back of a first defeat of the 2024-25 campaign, losing 3-1 against Fulham at Craven Cottage last Saturday.
Harvey Barnes’ strike within a minute of the restart handed the Magpies a lifeline after Raul Jimenez and Emile Smith-Rowe had put the hosts two in front, only for Reiss Nelson’s first goal for the Cottagers to seal the victory late on.
The Magpies did have the opportunity to salvage a point, but Fabian Schar fluffed his lines, with the head coach acknowledging that the result could have been different had that chance found the back of the net but lamented his side’s first half showing.
"We won the ball back high, Fabian had the chance to score, and unfortunately he didn't take it. Games swing on big moments,” Howe said.
“The character and attitude was better in that second period, but we have to learn our lessons from the first half. We have to start the game better and be more front footed and more dominant in our performance."
“Second half we were much better, we scored a great goal and thought we could turn the game around. We had our chances and ultimately the third goal killed the game."
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Newcastle – Harvey Barnes
Barnes has been involved in a goal in each of his last four Premier League games for Newcastle (three goals and one assist), his joint best ever run in the top-flight.
Overall, he averages a goal or assist every 87 minutes for the Magpies (eight goals and four assists in 1042 minutes), the best rate of any player at the club (min. 1000 mins).
Man City – Erling Haaland
Haaland has scored 10 goals in five Premier League games this season, the earliest a player has ever reached double figures from the start of a campaign in the competition.
The Norwegian could become only the second player ever to score in each of a team’s first six matches of a Premier League season, after Sergio Agüero did so for the Citizens in 2019-20.
MATCH PREDICTION: MAN CITY WIN
In their Premier League history, Man City have won more games (31), more away games (12) and scored more goals (101) against Newcastle than they have against any other opponent.
The Citizens have also scored in each of their last 31 Premier League games against Newcastle, the longest scoring streak one team has against another in the competition’s history.
Guardiola’s side are unbeaten in their last 28 league games (W23 D5), with Stones’ late intervention against Arsenal keeping that run going. 24 of these games have been in 2024, the longest run without a Premier League defeat from the start of a calendar year since Chelsea in 2008 (26).
But the Magpies have made St. James’ Park a fortress. They are unbeaten in their last 10 Premier League home games, winning six and drawing four. However, City were the last side to beat them on home soil.
Newcastle have scored in each of their last 21 Premier League home games, since a 0-0 draw with Leicester in May 2023. It’s the longest ongoing home scoring streak of any side in the competition.
But not since a 2-1 home win in January 2019 under Rafael Benitez have Newcastle beaten City, with that triumph five years ago their only victory in their last 33 Premier League games against them (D5 L27).
OPTA WIN PROBABILITY
Newcastle – 21.6%
Draw – 22.4%
Man City – 56%