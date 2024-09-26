Football

Man City Vs Newcastle, Premier League: Preview, Prediction, Players To Watch Out For

In their Premier League history, Man City have won more games (31), more away games (12) and scored more goals (101) against Newcastle than they have against any other opponent

Man City-Vs-Newcastle-football
Pep Guardiola has insisted Rodri's injury will not stop Manchester City's title charge this year
info_icon

Pep Guardiola insisted Rodri’s injury will not stop Manchester City in their quest for a record fourth consecutive Premier League title, having overcome similar situations in recent years. (More Football News)

Rodri, who played 50 times for City last season, was forced off injured in their enthralling 2-2 draw with Arsenal last weekend, with the club confirming the Spaniard had suffered serious knee ligament damage.

It again throws into question the Citizens' ability to operate without their star midfielder, having seen their win percentage drop from 76% to 55.6% across the nine games he missed last year.

Ahead of facing Newcastle at St. James’ Park this weekend, Guardiola likened the situation to the one he experienced with Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne, explaining his side can still compete without their best players in the team.

Rodri is expected to miss an extended period - null
Premier League: Man City Confirm Rodri Has Ligament Injury With Tests Ongoing

BY Stats Perform

“I feel so sorry for Rodri and for Oscar Bobb too, but what are we going to do? Guys, we are with you, and you have the best medical department,” Guardiola said.

“Three months without Erling [Haaland] and five without Kevin [De Bruyne] and we won the Premier League in spite of many things.”

“You have to go for it. This is the challenge. It’s nice. Always happens. What you have to do. I’m sorry it’s a pity. Let’s go.

“Go to Newcastle to try to win the game. It is what it is. Me, as manager, can reflect on what we can do better.”

Newcastle, meanwhile, come into the contest off the back of a first defeat of the 2024-25 campaign, losing 3-1 against Fulham at Craven Cottage last Saturday.

Harvey Barnes’ strike within a minute of the restart handed the Magpies a lifeline after Raul Jimenez and Emile Smith-Rowe had put the hosts two in front, only for Reiss Nelson’s first goal for the Cottagers to seal the victory late on.

The Magpies did have the opportunity to salvage a point, but Fabian Schar fluffed his lines, with the head coach acknowledging that the result could have been different had that chance found the back of the net but lamented his side’s first half showing.

"We won the ball back high, Fabian had the chance to score, and unfortunately he didn't take it. Games swing on big moments,” Howe said.

Manchester City midfielder Rodri - null
Manchester City: Spanish Midfielder Rodri Facing Lengthy Lay-Off, Says Pep Guardiola

BY Stats Perform

“The character and attitude was better in that second period, but we have to learn our lessons from the first half. We have to start the game better and be more front footed and more dominant in our performance."

“Second half we were much better, we scored a great goal and thought we could turn the game around. We had our chances and ultimately the third goal killed the game."

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Newcastle – Harvey Barnes

Barnes has been involved in a goal in each of his last four Premier League games for Newcastle (three goals and one assist), his joint best ever run in the top-flight.

Overall, he averages a goal or assist every 87 minutes for the Magpies (eight goals and four assists in 1042 minutes), the best rate of any player at the club (min. 1000 mins).

Man City – Erling Haaland

Haaland has scored 10 goals in five Premier League games this season, the earliest a player has ever reached double figures from the start of a campaign in the competition.

The Norwegian could become only the second player ever to score in each of a team’s first six matches of a Premier League season, after Sergio Agüero did so for the Citizens in 2019-20.

MATCH PREDICTION: MAN CITY WIN

In their Premier League history, Man City have won more games (31), more away games (12) and scored more goals (101) against Newcastle than they have against any other opponent.

The Citizens have also scored in each of their last 31 Premier League games against Newcastle, the longest scoring streak one team has against another in the competition’s history.

Guardiola’s side are unbeaten in their last 28 league games (W23 D5), with Stones’ late intervention against Arsenal keeping that run going. 24 of these games have been in 2024, the longest run without a Premier League defeat from the start of a calendar year since Chelsea in 2008 (26).

But the Magpies have made St. James’ Park a fortress. They are unbeaten in their last 10 Premier League home games, winning six and drawing four. However, City were the last side to beat them on home soil.

Newcastle have scored in each of their last 21 Premier League home games, since a 0-0 draw with Leicester in May 2023. It’s the longest ongoing home scoring streak of any side in the competition.

But not since a 2-1 home win in January 2019 under Rafael Benitez have Newcastle beaten City, with that triumph five years ago their only victory in their last 33 Premier League games against them (D5 L27).

OPTA WIN PROBABILITY

Newcastle – 21.6%

Draw – 22.4%

Man City – 56%

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. SL Vs NZ 2nd Test Day 1: Dinesh Chandimal Century Sets Stage For Big Sri Lanka Score
  2. India Vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test Pitch Report: Expectations From Kanpur's Unpredictable Green Park Stadium
  3. IND Vs BAN: India The Toughest Assignment, Pitches Don't Matter Much - Shakib Al Hasan
  4. India Vs Australia: Pujara Will Be A Big Miss, Reckons Vihari; Names This Player To Be Crucial
  5. Aiden Markram Focuses On Developing Young Talent For South Africa’s Future In T20I Captaincy
Football News
  1. Chennaiyin FC Vs Mohammedan Sporting LIVE Score, ISL 2024-25: MSC 1-0 CFC 0-1 78'; Annoying Free Kicks, Great Saves!
  2. Man City Vs Newcastle, Premier League: Preview, Prediction, Players To Watch Out For
  3. Luis Enrique Not Concerned By Recent PSG Form: 'It's Part Of The Process'
  4. East Bengal Vs FC Goa Preview, Indian Super League 2024-25: Red And Gold Brigade Search For First Win
  5. EFL Cup: Diogo Jota, Cody Gakpo Score Twice As Liverpool Beat West Ham United 5-1 - In Pics
Tennis News
  1. Japan Open: Wins For Ben Shelton And Holger Rune But Taylor Fritz Slips Up
  2. China Open 2024: Jannik Sinner Beats Nicolas Jarry To Advance To The Round Of 16
  3. Alcaraz Hoping Davis Cup Finals Will Not Be Nadal's 'Last Dance'
  4. China Open: Osaka Makes Winning Start Under Williams' Former Coach In Beijing
  5. Hangzhou Open Title: Former US Open Champion Marin Cilic Makes ATP History
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet And Team Ready To Face World Champions Germany, Eye Revival Of Hockey Spirit In Delhi
  2. India To Host Germany For Two-Match Hockey Series In October - Check Details
  3. FIH Awards: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For Player Of The Year After Olympic Bronze Heroics
  4. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  5. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win

Trending Stories

National News
  1. 2 States, 2 Death Penalties In One Day Under POCSO Act; Another Gets Rigorous Imprisonment
  2. Mpox Advisory: Health Secretary Advises States And UTs To Strengthen Preventive Measures | Key Details
  3. Paracetamol, Pan-D Among 50+ Drugs Flagged As 'Not Of Standard Quality' | Full List
  4. PM Modi Calls Launch Of PARAM Rudra Supercomputers A ‘Big Achievement’ | Key details
  5. Day In Pics: September 26 2024
Entertainment News
  1. Why All We Imagine As Light Could Have Been India’s Strongest Oscar Bid
  2. Kangana Ranaut's Emergency Can Be Released If Certain Cuts Are Made: Censor Board To Bombay HC
  3. #MeToo: Malayalam Actor Edavela Babu Arrested In Sexual Assault Case, Later Released
  4. Totoro For The Young And The Old: On Hayao Miyazaki’s Transcendental Cinema
  5. Actor-Legislator M Mukesh Arrested In Rape Case By SIT And Released On Bail
US News
  1. Manufacturing Renaissance & Taxing The Rich: Donald Trump, Kamala Harris Talk Economy Ahead Of US Elections 2024
  2. Hurricane Helene Could Leave A Trail Of Catastrophe. Here’s What To Expect
  3. Failures Of Secret Service Before Trump's July Assassination Bid Were 'Preventable': Senate Report
  4. US Elections 2024: Kamala Harris, Donald Trump Locked In A Tight Race, Reveal Polls
  5. US Elections 2024: Minnesota, Virginia And Other States Head To The Polls | What We Know About Early Voting
World News
  1. David's Sling, Iron Dome And More: Israel's Defence System Explained
  2. Russia-Ukraine: Overnight Russian Airstrikes Target Kyiv For 5 Hours, Hit Power Grids
  3. Hezbollah Drone Commander Killed In Beirut Strikes; Israel Rejects Call For Ceasefire | Key Developments
  4. Manufacturing Renaissance & Taxing The Rich: Donald Trump, Kamala Harris Talk Economy Ahead Of US Elections 2024
  5. Hurricane Helene Could Leave A Trail Of Catastrophe. Here’s What To Expect
Latest Stories
  1. Why Has Indian-Origin Author Jhumpa Lahiri Turned Down Prestigious Award
  2. IND Vs BAN, 2nd Test Preview: India Aim For Clean Sweep Against Bangladesh In Kanpur
  3. Nipah: Kerala's Annual Health Hazard Could Be Yet Another Impact Of Ecological Imbalance
  4. Shakib Al Hasan Set to Retire From Tests In Kanpur, Pushes For Farewell Match In Bangladesh
  5. 'Hindus Go Back': BAPS Temple Desecrated In California, 2nd Incident In 10 Days| A Look At Past Cases
  6. American Woman Dies In Sarco Capsule In Switzerland, Triggering Arrests And Ethical Debate | Controversy Explained
  7. Elections 2024 Wrap: PM Trolls Congress 'Infighting', Shah Says Party Would Impose 'Pak's Agenda' In J&K
  8. Ireland Vs South Africa, 1st T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IRE Vs RSA Match