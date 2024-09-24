Man City Team News: Pep Guardiola Not Concerned About Kevin De Bruyne's Inter Injury

Pep Guardiola says he doesn’t expect to be without Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne for too long following his injury against Inter last week. (More Football News)
De Bruyne was forced to withdraw from City's Champions League opener against the Serie A champions at half-time after picking up a thigh problem.
As a result, the Belgian missed the Citizens' enthralling 2-2 draw with Arsenal at the Etihad, and he is also expected to miss their EFL Cup tie against Watford on Tuesday.
De Bruyne has started the season in sensational form, creating more chances (16) than anyone in the City ranks after the first five league games.
However, Guardiola does not think De Bruyne's injury is a serious one like the setbacks that saw him miss 28 games in all competitions last term.
“I don’t think it will be long,” Guardiola said in the aftermath of their thrilling encounter with Arsenal.
“I cannot say how long for, I don’t know for Newcastle, but it won’t be long. [He has] discomfort in his legs.”
Following City's cup fixture with Watford in midweek, they travel to St. James' Park to face Newcastle to kickstart the latest round of Premier League action on Saturday.
The Magpies' home turf was the venue for De Bruyne's memorable return last season after spending a five-month period on the sidelines.
De Bruyne scored the equaliser before setting up Oscar Bobb for an injury-time winner that proved crucial in their record fourth-straight title success.
The Belgian would go on to finish the campaign with 24 goal contributions (six goals and 18 assists) in all competitions.