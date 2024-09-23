EPL: Manchester City Vs 10-Man Arsenal Draw 2-2, Erling Haaland Scores 100th Goal—In Pics

Players clash toward the end of the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Arsenal at the Etihad stadium in Manchester, England.
Arsenal players react after Manchester City's John Stones scored an equaliser in the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Arsenal at the Etihad stadium in Manchester, England.
Manchester City's Erling Haaland has a disagreement with Arsenal's Gabriel during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Arsenal at the Etihad stadium in Manchester, England.
Manchester City's Jeremy Doku gets away from Arsenal's Jurrien Timber during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Arsenal at the Etihad stadium in Manchester, England.
Arsenal's Leandro Trossard, third right, reacts after getting a red card during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Arsenal at the Etihad stadium in Manchester, England.
Arsenal's Gabriel, center, scores his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Arsenal at the Etihad stadium in Manchester, England.AP Photo/Dave Thompson
Arsenal's Gabriel heads the ball over the bar during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Arsenal at the Etihad stadium in Manchester, England.
Manchester City's Ilkay Gundogan holds off Arsenal's Thomas Partey during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Arsenal at the Etihad stadium in Manchester, England.
Arsenal's Riccardo Calafiori (number 33), center, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's first goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Arsenal at the Etihad stadium in Manchester, England.
Manchester City's Erling Haaland, center, celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Arsenal at the Etihad stadium in Manchester, England.