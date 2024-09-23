Sports

EPL: Manchester City Vs 10-Man Arsenal Draw 2-2, Erling Haaland Scores 100th Goal—In Pics

The high-profile clash between Manchester City and Arsenal ended in a 2-2 draw at the Etihad Stadium. A late equalizer from John Stones in the 98th minute denied the 10-man Gunners a victory. Erling Haaland marked his 100th goal for City, giving the hosts an early advantage. However, Riccardo Calafiori and Gabriel Magalhaes turned the tide, giving Arsenal a half-time lead, which was complicated by Leandro Trossard’s dismissal in stoppage time. Stones emerged as the hero player for City, with his 17th goal for the club proving pivotal in this match.