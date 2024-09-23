Sports

EPL: Manchester City Vs 10-Man Arsenal Draw 2-2, Erling Haaland Scores 100th Goal—In Pics

The high-profile clash between Manchester City and Arsenal ended in a 2-2 draw at the Etihad Stadium. A late equalizer from John Stones in the 98th minute denied the 10-man Gunners a victory. Erling Haaland marked his 100th goal for City, giving the hosts an early advantage. However, Riccardo Calafiori and Gabriel Magalhaes turned the tide, giving Arsenal a half-time lead, which was complicated by Leandro Trossard’s dismissal in stoppage time. Stones emerged as the hero player for City, with his 17th goal for the club proving pivotal in this match.

English Premier League Soccer Match: Arsenal vs Manchester City Photo: AP/Dave Thompson

Players clash toward the end of the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Arsenal at the Etihad stadium in Manchester, England.

1/9
English Premier League Soccer Match 2024: Manchester City vs Arsenal
English Premier League Soccer Match 2024: Manchester City vs Arsenal Photo: AP/Dave Thompson

Arsenal players react after Manchester City's John Stones scored an equaliser in the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Arsenal at the Etihad stadium in Manchester, England.

2/9
EPL: Manchester City vs Arsenal
EPL: Manchester City vs Arsenal Photo: AP/Dave Thompson

Manchester City's Erling Haaland has a disagreement with Arsenal's Gabriel during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Arsenal at the Etihad stadium in Manchester, England.

3/9
EPL 2024: Arsenal vs Manchester City
EPL 2024: Arsenal vs Manchester City Photo: AP/Dave Thompson

Manchester City's Jeremy Doku gets away from Arsenal's Jurrien Timber during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Arsenal at the Etihad stadium in Manchester, England.

4/9
English Premier League: Manchester City vs Arsenal
English Premier League: Manchester City vs Arsenal Photo: AP/Dave Thompson

Arsenal's Leandro Trossard, third right, reacts after getting a red card during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Arsenal at the Etihad stadium in Manchester, England.

5/9
English Premier League 2024: Arsenal vs Manchester City
English Premier League 2024: Arsenal vs Manchester City Photo: AP/Dave Thompson

Arsenal's Gabriel, center, scores his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Arsenal at the Etihad stadium in Manchester, England.AP Photo/Dave Thompson

6/9
Manchester City vs Arsenal
Manchester City vs Arsenal Photo: AP/Dave Thompson

Arsenal's Gabriel heads the ball over the bar during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Arsenal at the Etihad stadium in Manchester, England.

7/9
Arsenal vs Manchester City
Arsenal vs Manchester City Photo: AP/Dave Thompson

Manchester City's Ilkay Gundogan holds off Arsenal's Thomas Partey during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Arsenal at the Etihad stadium in Manchester, England.

8/9
Britain Soccer Premier League
Britain Soccer Premier League Photo: AP/Dave Thompson

Arsenal's Riccardo Calafiori (number 33), center, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's first goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Arsenal at the Etihad stadium in Manchester, England.

9/9
English Premier League Soccer Match
English Premier League Soccer Match Photo: AP/Dave Thompson

Manchester City's Erling Haaland, center, celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Arsenal at the Etihad stadium in Manchester, England.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IND Vs BAN, 1st Test: Karthik Admires Ashwin's 'Love Story Made In Heaven'
  2. IND Vs BAN: Chappell Brands Pant 'Ideal' For The Upcoming Tour Of Australia - Here's Why
  3. SL Vs NZ, 1st Test Day 5 Highlights: Sri Lanka Go 1-0 Up As Jayasuriya Takes Nine In Galle
  4. ICC WTC Scenarios: What Are The Chances Of IND Qualifying For The Final After Beating BAN In Chennai?
  5. AFG Vs SA: Aiden Markram Stars As South Africa Claim Consolation Win In 3rd ODI
Football News
  1. La Liga: Barcelona Rolls On With 5-1 Victory Over Villarreal But Ter Stegen Suffers Injury - In Pics
  2. EPL: Manchester City Vs 10-Man Arsenal Draw 2-2, Erling Haaland Scores 100th Goal—In Pics
  3. Erling Haaland: Norwegian Striker Scores 100th Goal For Manchester City
  4. Atletico Madrid 1-1 Rayo Vallecano: Gallagher On Target In Disappointing Draw
  5. Inter 1-2 AC Milan, Serie A: Last-Gasp Gabbia Header Seals Derby Day Spoils
Tennis News
  1. Laver Cup: Alcaraz Stars As Team Europe Emerge Victorious - In Pics
  2. Laver Cup: Carlos Alcaraz Hands Team Europe Stunning Victory Over Team World
  3. Carlos Alcaraz Criticizes Congested Schedule Of Elite Tennis Events: 'They're Going To Kill Us!'
  4. Beatriz Haddad Maia Fights Back To Beat Daria Kasatkina In Korea Open Final
  5. Laver Cup: Tiafoe 'Felt Like Federer' In Triumph Over Medvedev
Hockey News
  1. FIH Awards: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For Player Of The Year After Olympic Bronze Heroics
  2. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  3. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win
  4. IND Vs CHN, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Final: History, Previous Title Winners
  5. India Vs China Final, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Highlights: Harmanpreet And Co. Defend Their Title With A 1-0 Victory

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Tirupati Temple Laddu Row: SIT Formed, Previous YSRCP Govt Blamed, Sanitisation Ritual Held | Latest
  2. Modi US Visit: PM Meets Indian Community, Tech CEOS and Palestinian President | Day 2 Highlights
  3. A Tumultuous Time | Emergency Diary
  4. The Saga Of Underground Resistance To The Emergency
  5. Lessons From The Emergency
Entertainment News
  1. Yudhra Review: Siddhant Chaturvedi-Led Actioner Is A Mind-Numbing Slog
  2. The Night Manager Nominated For Best Drama Series At International Emmys; Check Out Full List Of Nominees Here
  3. Was The Meeting Between MIB And Netflix Around IC 814 In Good Faith?
  4. Emergency Release Date: Censor Board Gets Deadline By Bombay HC To Clear Kangana Ranaut Starrer
  5. The Inevitability of Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency'
US News
  1. US Elections 2024: Kamala Harris Leads In Latest Polls; Trump Declares November Polls His 'Last' | Top Points
  2. Bibles, Sneakers And NFTs: How Trump Is Turning Merch Into Millions
  3. US: Mass Shooting In Alabama Kills 4, Several Injured In Birmingham
  4. Trump Rejects Second Debate As Kamala Harris Agrees To October 23 CNN Showdown
  5. Kamala's 'If Somebody Breaks In...Will Get Shot' Goes Viral | Democrats' Stance On Gun Control
World News
  1. Israel VS Hezbollah: Strikes Continue As Fears Of All-Out War Peak; IDF Probes Top Hamas Leader's 'Possible Death'
  2. US Elections 2024: Kamala Harris Leads In Latest Polls; Trump Declares November Polls His 'Last' | Top Points
  3. Who Is Anura Dissanayake ー Sri Lanka’s First Marxist President | What Is His Stance On India?
  4. Marxist Leader Dissanayake Says 'Victory Belongs To All' Following Win In Sri Lanka Presidential Polls
  5. Modi, Biden Celebrate Expanding India-US ties
Latest Stories
  1. Weekly Horoscope For September 22nd To September 28th: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  2. Who Is Anura Dissanayake ー Sri Lanka’s First Marxist President | What Is His Stance On India?
  3. Daily Horoscope For Today, September 23, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  4. IND Vs BAN: Chappell Brands Pant 'Ideal' For The Upcoming Tour Of Australia - Here's Why
  5. Modi US Visit: PM Meets Indian Community, Tech CEOS and Palestinian President | Day 2 Highlights
  6. US Elections 2024: Kamala Harris Leads In Latest Polls; Trump Declares November Polls His 'Last' | Top Points
  7. Tirupati Temple Laddu Row: SIT Formed, Previous YSRCP Govt Blamed, Sanitisation Ritual Held | Latest
  8. IND Vs BAN, 1st Test: Karthik Admires Ashwin's 'Love Story Made In Heaven'