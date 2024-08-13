Football

Luton Town 1-4 Burnley, EFL Championship: Parker's Clarets Start With Handsome Victory

Scott Parker enjoyed a fine start to his reign as Burnley head coach as the Clarets opened their Championship campaign with an emphatic 4-1 victory over Luton Town

Wilson Odobert celebrates after scoring Burnleys second goal versus Luton Town
Wilson Odobert celebrates after scoring Burnley's second goal versus Luton Town
info_icon

Scott Parker enjoyed a fine start to his reign as Burnley head coach as the Clarets opened their Championship campaign with an emphatic 4-1 victory over Luton Town. (More Football News)

Josh Brownhill’s low finish opened the scoring inside six minutes before Wilson Odobert added a second before the break. 

Tahith Chong halved the deficit early in the second half and the hosts pushed for an equaliser against one of the sides they joined in being relegated from the Premier League last term.

However, Dara O'Shea headed in a third to kill off any hopes of a comeback, then Vitinho's late strike added a further flourish to the scoreline. 

The win takes Burnley up to second – behind Sheffield Wednesday – in the table at the conclusion of matchday one, while Luton sit 23rd, only above Wayne Rooney's Plymouth Argyle.

Data Debrief: Clinical Clarets make flying start

The full-time scoreline did not tell the entire story of Monday's game, with Burnley only slightly edging the expected goals (xG) battle by 1.21 to 1.07.

Parker's men also spent long periods chasing the ball with Luton enjoying 57.9% of the possession, yet the Hatters could not make that count.

They only hit the target three times throughout the match while creating two big chances to Burnley's four.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Harbhajan Singh Believes Rohit Sharma Can Play For At Least Two More Years, Virat Kohli Five
  2. Nepal Cricket: Rhinos Fly Out To India, To Train At NCA For Two Weeks Ahead Of CWC League 2 Matches
  3. Graham Thorpe: Former England Cricketer Took His Own Life, Confirms Family
  4. Duleep Trophy 2024: First Round Match Shifted To Bengaluru; Bumrah, Ashwin Set To Be Rested
  5. WI Vs SA, 1st Test: Bavuma Laments Running Out Of Time As West Indies Hold On For Draw
Football News
  1. EFL Championship: Scott Parker Hails 'Big Result' As Burnley Trounce Luton Town
  2. Luton Town 1-4 Burnley, EFL Championship: Parker's Clarets Start With Handsome Victory
  3. Barcelona 0-3 Monaco: Flick's Blaugrana Relinquish Joan Gamper Trophy
  4. Borussia Dortmund Sign Germany Forward Maximilian Beier From Hoffenheim
  5. Premier League: Manchester City's Unprecedented Reign Likely To Face Stormy Waters
Tennis News
  1. Canadian Open: First Montreal Final 'Worth The Wait' For Andrey Rublev
  2. Canadian Open: Anisimova 'Hungry For More' After Reaching Final In Toronto
  3. Canadian Open: Sebastian Korda Edges Past Alexander Zverev To Enter Semi-Finals
  4. Canadian Open: Rublev Hails 'Special' Win After Shocking Sinner In Montreal
  5. Jannik Sinner Reaches Montreal Quarter-Finals With Alejandro Tabilo Win
Hockey News
  1. Hockey India Junior Academy Championship: Odisha Naval Tata Clinches Women's Title
  2. Amit Rohidas Opens Up About Red-Card Heartbreak And Team Spirit Which Lead India To Bronze Medal
  3. Family, Fans Accord Warm Welcome To Indian Hockey Players At Amritsar Airport
  4. Who Are The Paris Olympic Games 2024 Field Hockey Medallists - In Pics
  5. Paris Games: Neeraj Chopra Celebrates Silver Medal Win - In Pics

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Weather News LIVE: Rain Fury Takes Death Toll To 22 In Rajasthan; 197 Roads Shut In Himachal
  2. SC Sends Notice To ED In Bail Plea Of AAP's Vijay Nair Linked To Delhi Excise Policy
  3. Kolkata Doctor Death: Sandip Ghosh Appointed As New Principal At CNMCH Hours After Resigning From RG Kar Hospital; Sparks Debate
  4. Unfulfilled Promises And Ongoing Struggles In The Life Of Bonded Labourers
  5. Govt Extends Discussion On Broadcasting Services Bill, Seeks Suggestions By Oct 15
Entertainment News
  1. Netizens Spot Natasa Stankovic Liking Posts On Cheating And Emotional Abuse After Split With Hardik Pandya
  2. Sidharth Malhotra Pens A Heartfelt Note As 'Shershaah' Turns 3: Celebrating The Legacy Of A Real Hero
  3. 'TMKOC's Gurucharan Singh Reveals He Is In Debt Of Rs 1.2 Crore, Says He Is Surviving On Liquid Diet
  4. John Abraham Reveals Aditya Chopra Shows His Films To No One Except For THIS Actor
  5. Robin Williams' Daughter Quashes Rumour Of His Father Having A Pet Monkey On The Actor's 10th Death Anniversary
US News
  1. Trump-Musk Discuss Gaza, Putin, Assassination Attempt And More After Alleged 'Cyberattack' During X Interview
  2. Trump Faces Backlash As #TrumpPedoFiles Trends After Use Of Jeffrey Epstein's Former Jet | Here's What Happened
  3. Is Google Down? Users In US Report Facing Trouble Using Search, YouTube, Gmail
  4. Did Sabrina Carpenter Almost Get Hit By A Firework Mid-Performance? See Video
  5. Video: Ayesha Curry Seen In Tears During Confrontation With Paris Police While Holding Newborn Son | Here's What Happened
World News
  1. Trump-Musk Discuss Gaza, Putin, Assassination Attempt And More After Alleged 'Cyberattack' During X Interview
  2. Trump Faces Backlash As #TrumpPedoFiles Trends After Use Of Jeffrey Epstein's Former Jet | Here's What Happened
  3. In A First, Zelenskyy Confirms Ukrainian Military Operating Inside Russia's Kursk
  4. Is Google Down? Users In US Report Facing Trouble Using Search, YouTube, Gmail
  5. 'Frequent Beatings', 'Overcrowding': Released Palestinian Prisoners Share Abuse Stories Of Israeli Prisons
Latest Stories
  1. IND Vs BAN Tests: Rohit, Kohli Likely To Play Duleep Trophy; Bumrah To Be Rested - Report
  2. Sheikh Hasina's Resignation 'Speech' Alleging US Involvement 'False And Fabricated,' Says Her Son
  3. Bihar: 7 Dead As Scuffle Among Kanwariyas Leads To Stampede At Baba Siddhnath Temple
  4. Daily Horoscope, August 12, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  5. Karnataka: Man Arrested For ‘Video Recording’ Inside Female Washroom At Popular Coffee Outlet
  6. Paris Olympics Day 16: Who Won Yesterday? Check Results For All Medal Events And Updated Tally
  7. Shah Rukh Khan Confirms 'King' With Sujoy Ghosh: Have To Lose Weight
  8. Weather August 12: Rains Trigger Flood In Ghaziabad's Hindon; Delhi, Gurugram, Bengaluru Waterlogged