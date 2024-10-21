Football

Liverpool 2-1 Chelsea: Reds 'Put Things Right' After Nottingham Forest Defeat, Says Andy Robertson

Liverpool faced Forest after the last international break and suffered their only defeat under Arne Slot so far, as they were beaten 1-0 at Anfield

Liverpool-FC
Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson
info_icon

Andy Robertson believes Liverpool "put things right" after their defeat to Nottingham Forest by beating Chelsea in the Premier League on Sunday. (More Football News)

Liverpool faced Forest after the last international break and suffered their only defeat under Arne Slot so far, as they were beaten 1-0 at Anfield.

However, they avoided a similar stumble this time around as Mohamed Salah and Curtis Jones scored the goals for the Reds on either side of Nicolas Jackson's equaliser, sending them back to the top of the league table.

Chelsea had won each of their last three away games coming into this contest, and Robertson was particularly impressed by how Liverpool dug in to preserve the win.

"It is always like that - two good teams going at it. We have had good games over the years against them. It is always difficult," he told BBC Match of the Day.

Curtis Jones celebrates after scoring Liverpool's winner versus Chelsea - null
Liverpool 2-1 Chelsea, Premier League: Jones, Salah Power Slot's Reds To Top Of Table

BY Stats Perform

"It took us a little time to get going, but once we did, I think we were quite comfortable in the first half. In the second, we defended really well and limited them.

"After the last international break, we let ourselves down against Nottingham Forest, and we were determined to put that right and I think we did that.

"There are different ways to win, and today was one we had to grind out. We have played better this season, but we got two crucial goals and defended well for the most part."

Meanwhile, Jones was instrumental to the victory as he won the penalty that Salah scored and thought he had won a second after being upended by Robert Sanchez, but it was overturned by a VAR review, before netting what turned out to be the winner in the 51st minute.

"The win is the most important thing. I was involved a lot, but I'm happy that we won," he told Sky Sports.

"There have been times when I have arrived in the box, and it is a first-time finish. As soon as Mo had the ball, I made the run, but it bounced, so I had to have a touch, and then thankfully it went in."

He also played a key role by keeping Chelsea playmaker Cole Palmer quiet throughout the game, limiting him to no shots on target, and just one chance created.

"We know how important [Palmer] is and how many goals he scores, so I had it in my mind to keep him quiet, and it is a huge part of their game gone," he added.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. For The Record: Bengaluru Test Debacle Latest In Swelling List Of India’s Poor Starts
  2. SL Vs WI 1st ODI: Nishan Madushka, Charith Asalanka Guide Sri Lanka To Victory In Pallekele
  3. Women's T20 WC 2024 Final: Who Won Yesterday? Check Highlights And Confirmed Winners
  4. NZ-W Vs SA-W, Women's T20 World Cup Final: How White Ferns Pulled Off Title Win - Data Debrief
  5. Afghanistan A Vs Bangladesh A Highlights, Emerging Teams Asia Cup: Afghan Abdalyans Beat Bangla Tigers By 4 Wickets | AFG-165/6 In 19 Overs; BAN-164/4
Football News
  1. Atletico Madrid 3-1 Leganes: Diego Simeone Proud Of Impact From His Substitutes In Win
  2. Chelsea 5-2 Tottenham Hotspur, WSL: Johanna Rytting Kaneryd Stars As Sonia Bompastor's Side Stay Perfect
  3. Liverpool 2-1 Chelsea: Reds 'Put Things Right' After Nottingham Forest Defeat, Says Andy Robertson
  4. AS Roma 0-1 Inter Milan, Serie A: Lautaro Martinez Nets Winner As Nerazzurri Keep Pressure On Napoli
  5. Atletico 3-1 Leganes, La Liga: Simeone's Side Come From Behind To Maintain Unbeaten Start
Tennis News
  1. Pan Pacific Open 2024: Live Streaming, Top Players, Schedule, Prize Money - All You Need To Know About The WTA Event
  2. Jannik Sinner Stages Comeback To Defeat Carlos Alcaraz, Claims Inaugural Six Kings Slam Title
  3. 6 Kings Slam: Rafael Nadal Thanks Novak Djokovic For Pushing Him After Final Meeting
  4. 6 Kings Slam: Novak Djokovic Edges Out Rafael Nadal In Last Clash Between The Tennis Greats
  5. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch 6 Kings Slam Final
Hockey News
  1. India Vs Germany Bilateral Hockey Series, Match 1 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs GER Clash
  2. India Vs Germany: Varun Kumar Returns To Indian Squad; Hardik Singh Misses Out - Check Who's In
  3. Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: India Stun Great Britain With 6-4 Victory
  4. Malaysia Vs Japan Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch MAS Vs JPN Juniors
  5. Australia Vs New Zealand Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch AUS Vs NZ Juniors

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Lives On Notice: Fear Of Eviction Deepens Social Anxieties
  2. National Conference’s Win A Mandate For Transformation, Not Celebration
  3. Surviving Acid Attack: Stories Of Pain, Perseverance And Happiness
  4. One Nation One Election A Ploy For Self-Coronation
  5. P.C. Sharma (1942-2024): A CBI Director To Remember
Entertainment News
  1. How Wim Wenders’ Perfect Days Romanticises Poverty
  2. Right Ends, Wrong Means: The Anti-Hero In Hindi Cinema
  3. Why Does Bollywood Fail to Humanise its Influencer Characters?
  4. Former One Direction Member And Singer Liam Payne Dies At 31
  5. Occupied City Review: Steve McQueen’s Holocaust Documentary Wearily Cuts Between Past and Present-Day Amsterdam
US News
  1. US Elections: Trump-Harris Intensify Attacks On Each Other As Presidential Race Nears | Highlights
  2. Trump Calls Himself ‘Father Of IVF’ At All-Women Town Hall In Georgia
  3. Kamala Harris Promises To Legalise Marijuana, Pass George Floyd Policing Act
  4. US Elections 2024: Georgia Sees Record Turnout As Early Voting Begins In Key Swing States
  5. Third Assassination Attempt On Trump In Coachella? Here’s What Federal Officials Say
World News
  1. The Many Challenges Before Anura Kumara Dissanayake 
  2. US Elections: Trump-Harris Intensify Attacks On Each Other As Presidential Race Nears | Highlights
  3. Middle East: Leaked Classified Documents Show Israel's Plan For Iran; Attacks Intensify On Gaza, Beirut
  4. Former Defence Minister Prabowo Subianto Sworn In As Indonesia's Eighth President
  5. Did North Korea Send Troops To Russia? | US, UK, France Express Concern
Latest Stories
  1. Daily Horoscope For Today, October 19, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign
  2. India Vs New Zealand, 1st Test Day 4 Highlights: Hosts Need To Defend 107 Before Bad Light Stops Play; IND - 46, 462; NZ - 402, 0/0
  3. Weekly Horoscope For October 20th To October 26th: Unlock The Astrological Predictions For Every Zodiac Sign
  4. IND Vs NZ, 1st Test: Sarfaraz, Pant Deliver Goods Before India Collapse To Set Kiwis 107-Run Target
  5. Yahya Sinwar Death: Who Will Head Hamas Next? | The Possible Successors
  6. Canadian Border Cop Named In India's Terror List; Ottawa Minister's 'On Notice' Warning To Diplomats | Latest
  7. Bhutan Vs Thailand Quadrangular T20I Series 2024 Toss Update: BHU To Bowl First - Check Playing XIs
  8. Cuba Suffers Nationwide Blackout As Its Main Power Plant Fails