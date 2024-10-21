Andy Robertson believes Liverpool "put things right" after their defeat to Nottingham Forest by beating Chelsea in the Premier League on Sunday. (More Football News)
Liverpool faced Forest after the last international break and suffered their only defeat under Arne Slot so far, as they were beaten 1-0 at Anfield.
However, they avoided a similar stumble this time around as Mohamed Salah and Curtis Jones scored the goals for the Reds on either side of Nicolas Jackson's equaliser, sending them back to the top of the league table.
Chelsea had won each of their last three away games coming into this contest, and Robertson was particularly impressed by how Liverpool dug in to preserve the win.
"It is always like that - two good teams going at it. We have had good games over the years against them. It is always difficult," he told BBC Match of the Day.
"It took us a little time to get going, but once we did, I think we were quite comfortable in the first half. In the second, we defended really well and limited them.
"After the last international break, we let ourselves down against Nottingham Forest, and we were determined to put that right and I think we did that.
"There are different ways to win, and today was one we had to grind out. We have played better this season, but we got two crucial goals and defended well for the most part."
Meanwhile, Jones was instrumental to the victory as he won the penalty that Salah scored and thought he had won a second after being upended by Robert Sanchez, but it was overturned by a VAR review, before netting what turned out to be the winner in the 51st minute.
"The win is the most important thing. I was involved a lot, but I'm happy that we won," he told Sky Sports.
"There have been times when I have arrived in the box, and it is a first-time finish. As soon as Mo had the ball, I made the run, but it bounced, so I had to have a touch, and then thankfully it went in."
He also played a key role by keeping Chelsea playmaker Cole Palmer quiet throughout the game, limiting him to no shots on target, and just one chance created.
"We know how important [Palmer] is and how many goals he scores, so I had it in my mind to keep him quiet, and it is a huge part of their game gone," he added.