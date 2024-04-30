Chelsea will still be feeling the pain from their Champions League exit last weekend, but their attention must now switch back to the WSL title race. (More Football News)
It is the final chance for Emma Hayes to salvage silverware from her last season in charge before she heads off to become the USWNT coach.
Chelsea are six points behind WSL leaders Manchester City, who also have a plus-seven goal difference on their rivals, but, due to their exploits in Europe, the Blues do have two games in hand.
The first of those matches comes on Wednesday, as Chelsea head to Merseyside to face Liverpool. The Reds sit fifth in the table.
Chelsea have won four of their last six away games in the WSL against Liverpool but have failed to win on both of their last two trips to face the Reds on Merseyside (D1 L1); the Blues have never gone three away games in a row without victory over Liverpool in the competition.
This is the time that Chelsea need to show why they have been so dominant over the last few years, and prove their credentials for a fifth consecutive league title.
The Blues have won 15 of their 18 WSL games this term (D1 L2), their joint-most wins at this stage of a campaign, alongside 2022-23 and 2020-21. They went on to win the title in each of those campaigns.
But Man City are in exceptional form, and Hayes cut a frustrated figure when facing the media in her pre-match press conference, suggesting her team were not the favourites to win the title.
She said: "After any loss one of the worst things you can have is a big period of time between the loss and the next game but we don't have time to dwell on exiting, we have dealt with that on our day off.
"We have to continue. We have a small chance of winning a league, so we have to put everything into doing that and everyone's efforts today are into competing against Liverpool tomorrow.
"We are not in the driving seat, we don't have the goal difference so as far as I am concerned we have to catch up.
"We have always known we were going to be playing catch-up, so for us it's not anything we haven't prepared for."
Despite Hayes' reservations, the form guide suggests that if they continue in this form they will be in a good position to lift the trophy once again, but Liverpool manager Matt Beard may have other plans.
Beard managed Chelsea 23 times across the inaugural two WSL seasons in 2011 and 2012 (W7 D5 L11) before joining Liverpool. Since his departure, no manager has inflicted more away league defeats on the Blues than Beard (three – level with Nick Cushing).
Liverpool lost their most recent home game in the WSL against Man City 4-1, and are aiming to avoid back-to-back league defeats at Prenton Park for what would be just the second time under Beard, having also done so in November 2022.
Champions League qualification is out of sight, but Liverpool are aiming to push Manchester United, who sit in fourth, all the way, sitting just three points behind them, with nine points up for grabs. The Reds will be channelling memories of their 2-1 victory over Chelsea in September 2022, they came from behind to get the win.
Hayes reflected on that game: "I think it is what you learn about every game as opposed to one back then, I know that you have to start the game strongly, I think if you allow a team like that to get on top it can be very difficult.
"As always in football you have to compete, you have to manage the duels you have to deal with the physicality of a game especially away from home and for us, we have to be ruthless in the final third. Executing that and holding each other to account, that's what I will look for."
Commenting on Liverpool's campaign, Hayes added: "They have had a brilliant season. They are vying for the top four and Matt is a seasoned veteran in this league who knows what the needs are, and moving to [the training ground at] Melwood has really helped them as a club.
"They are definitely a tough, tough team, we know the way they play. They are physical, they make it difficult, they are great in transition, they're a good side."
One aspect with which Liverpool have struggled is their discipline. The Reds have received 36 yellow cards in the WSL so far this season, the most of any side in the competition. That tally is also already six more bookings than any side picked up in the whole of last campaign.
Taylor Hinds, meanwhile, is in line to make her 100th appearance for the Reds.
This will be a huge week for Liverpool with two home games back-to-back with Chelsea and then United respectively, so it is not just the Blues who have a lot on the line.