Manchester City returned to the top on Sunday as they thrashed West Ham 5-0 at home, going three points clear of defending champions Chelsea, who have a game in hand – the former have three matches remaining and the latter four. City also have a goal difference that is superior by three and can make it a six-point gap when they play rock-bottom Bristol City, who look certain to be relegated, next Sunday at Ashton Gate, with Chelsea’s next league game not until they go to Liverpool three days later.