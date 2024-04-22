Football

Women's Super League Title Race: A Closer Look At The Battle For The WSL Title

Manchester City returned to the top on Sunday as they thrashed West Ham 5-0 at home, going three points clear of defending champions Chelsea. Third-placed Arsenal are not out of it yet

Bradley Collyer/PA
Manchester City and Chelsea are battling for the Women’s Super League title. Photo: Bradley Collyer/PA
The Women’s Super League title race is set up for a thrilling conclusion as it enters its final few weeks. (More Football News)

Here, we take a closer look at the battle for the trophy.

Who’s in the running?

Manchester City returned to the top on Sunday as they thrashed West Ham 5-0 at home, going three points clear of defending champions Chelsea, who have a game in hand – the former have three matches remaining and the latter four. City also have a goal difference that is superior by three and can make it a six-point gap when they play rock-bottom Bristol City, who look certain to be relegated, next Sunday at Ashton Gate, with Chelsea’s next league game not until they go to Liverpool three days later.

Is it just a two-horse race?

Third-placed Arsenal are not out of it yet – Jonas Eidevall’s side are six points off the top with three games to go and play Gareth Taylor’s City away in their penultimate fixture. Their goal difference is currently significantly inferior to the top two – by 15 in comparison to City’s. They are next in action when they go to Everton on Sunday.

How strong do City look?

Very. Since losing back-to-back WSL games in November, they have won each of the 13 that have followed, including triumphing 1-0 at Chelsea in February. In Khadija Shaw, they have the division’s top-scorer this season, whose tally moved to 21 with her brace against West Ham.

And Chelsea?

Emma Hayes’ team have returned to winning ways in the league after the loss to City, registering four straight victories. There have also been losses in the League Cup final to Arsenal (1-0 after extra-time) and FA Cup semi-finals at Manchester United (2-1) – the team they play away on the final day of the WSL campaign, May 18. It is worth noting that Hayes’ Chelsea have great experience in getting this job done – they are aiming for a fifth-successive league title. City won their only WSL crown under Nick Cushing in 2016 and Arsenal last lifted the trophy in 2019 under Joe Montemurro.

Anything else to consider?

Chelsea are still competing in the Champions League and have every chance of making the May 25 final after winning 1-0 at holders Barcelona in the first leg of their last-four clash at the weekend. The second leg takes place at Stamford Bridge on Saturday. The team are chasing a glorious farewell for Hayes, with the 47-year-old to end her lengthy tenure in the summer and take charge of the United States. They still have star forward Sam Kerr sidelined but have just got skipper Millie Bright back from long-term injury.

What are the remaining games?

After the Bristol City and Arsenal matches, City play Aston Villa away on the last day of the season. As well as Liverpool away, Chelsea also face Bristol City at home and Tottenham away before the campaign concluder at United. Arsenal, following the Everton and City fixtures, finish by hosting Brighton.

