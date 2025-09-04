Liverpool Parade Car Attack: Accused Paul Doyle Pleads Not Guilty to 31 Charges

Forensic officers examine the site where a 53-year-old British man plowed a minivan into a crowd of Liverpool soccer fans who were celebrating the city’s Premier League championship Monday, injuring more than 45 people in Liverpool, England, Tuesday, May 27, 2025. | Photo: AP/Jon Super

Forensic officers examine the site where a 53-year-old British man plowed a minivan into a crowd of Liverpool soccer fans who were celebrating the city’s Premier League championship Monday, injuring more than 45 people in Liverpool, England, Tuesday, May 27, 2025. | Photo: AP/Jon Super