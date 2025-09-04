Liverpool Parade Car Attack: Accused Paul Doyle Pleads Not Guilty to 31 Charges

Paul Doyle pleads not guilty to 31 charges at Liverpool Crown Court
Accusations stem from an incident involving Liverpool fans on May 26, 2025
Charges include grievous bodily harm, dangerous driving, and affray
Paul Doyle, accused of ramming his car into Liverpool football fans during the May 2025 Premier League celebration, pleaded not guilty to 31 charges at Liverpool Crown Court. Doyle, aged fifty-three, is facing a total of thirty-one charges following the car attack on Liverpool supporters during the club's Premier League victory parade on May 26, 2025.
The charges include eighteen counts of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm with intent, nine counts of causing grievous bodily harm with intent, two counts of wounding with intent, one count of dangerous driving, and one count of affray, according to the Liverpool Crown Court records.
Doyle appeared composed as he listened to the charges during his video conference appearance from prison for the plea hearing. The incident shocked the city of Liverpool and drew attention from local and national media outlets, highlighting the severity of the alleged offences.
The United Kingdom’s Offences Against the Person Act 1861 governs charges such as grievous bodily harm and wounding with intent, carrying maximum sentences of life imprisonment for the most serious offences.
May 2025 Liverpool Parade Attack Details
The allegations against Paul Doyle relate to twenty-nine victims, whose ages range from six months to seventy-seven years, all of whom were caught up in the incident in Liverpool city centre. The attack occurred as Liverpool fans were celebrating the club's record-tying twentieth English football championship, marking a historic moment for the team and its supporters.
Police allege that Doyle managed to bypass a roadblock by following an ambulance that was responding to a suspected heart attack at the scene. This allowed him to drive into a street crowded with jubilant fans, resulting in injuries to dozens.
The community in Liverpool has expressed shock and concern over the attack, with many calling for increased safety protocols at large public events. The case continues to be closely monitored by both authorities and the public as the trial date approaches.
Liverpool Crown Court Sets Trial Date For Paul Doyle
Doyle’s trial at Liverpool Crown Court is set to commence on November 25, 2025, where further details are expected to emerge regarding the circumstances of the attack and its aftermath. The case attracted widespread attention due to the high-profile nature of the event and the number of victims involved.
The Liverpool Crown Court has scheduled a pre-trial hearing on October 27. The court has allocated up to four weeks for the proceedings.
Legal experts anticipate that the trial will examine the sequence of events leading up to the incident, including the alleged roadblock bypass and the response of emergency services on the day of the parade.
(With AP Inputs)