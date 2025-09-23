Premier League 2025: Maresca Hails Liverpool As Formidable Title Contenders

Liverpool are in unstoppable form in the Premier League, with Maresca warning rivals of their dominance in the title race. The Reds’ consistency, attacking prowess, and squad depth make them formidable contenders for 2025 glory

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Premier League 2025: Maresca Hails Liverpool As Formidable Title Contenders
Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Liverpool are in dominant form in the 2025 Premier League title race

  • Maresca described the Reds as “almost impossible to stop” given their current consistency

  • Squad depth and attacking prowess make Liverpool formidable contenders for the title

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca believes it may be "impossible" for anyone to catch Liverpool in the Premier League title race this season.

The Reds have begun their title defence in style, winning all five of their matches so far – making them the only team with a 100% record – and have a five-point cushion at the top of the table.

Liverpool bolstered their squad during the transfer window, bringing in the likes of Florian Wirtz, Hugo Ekitike and Alexander Isak in big-money moves.

Meanwhile, Chelsea, who want to build on their Conference League and Club World Cup successes, are already seven points behind Liverpool.

They let a lead slip in a 2-2 draw with Brentford before losing 2-1 to Manchester United in the Premier League on Saturday, suffering their first league defeat of the campaign.

info_icon

Before the start of the season, Chelsea were given an outside chance of winning the title by the Opta supercomputer, as they won 8.3% of the pre-season simulations.

Those chances have now dropped to just 3.1%, and Maresca acknowledged that Liverpool's squad strength is likely to carry them to the trophy once again.

Related Content
Related Content

"If they continue in this way, I think it is impossible to catch them, not just for us, but for all the clubs.

"They have been doing a fantastic job since last year, and the players they have decided to buy shows the intention of the club to go again for the Premier League and the Champions League, and that is quite clear."

Chelsea are winless in three matches in all competitions (D1 L2) heading into their EFL Cup third-round tie away at Lincoln City on Tuesday.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. PAK Vs SL, Asia Cup Super Four: Abu Dhabi Weather Forecast And Sheikh Zayed Stadium Pitch Report

  2. India Vs Bangladesh Preview, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: SKY’s IND Face BAN’s Spin Threat

  3. ED Questions Robin Uthappa In 1xBet Money Laundering Case

  4. India A Vs Australia A Toss Update, 2nd Unofficial Test: IND A To Bowl First - Check Playing XIs

  5. Rishabh Pant Injury Update: India Wicketkeeper Ruled Out Of West Indies Test Series - Report

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Iga Swiatek Vs Ekaterina Alexandrova, Korea Open 2025: Polish Star Overcomes Early Scare To Clinch Maiden Title

  2. Jasmine Paolini Downs Jessica Pegula As Italy Retain Billie Jean King Cup Title

  3. Billie Jean King Cup: Italy Ride On Paolini's Heroics To Reach Final

  4. Billie Jean King Cup: Paolini And Italy's Comeback Heroics Seal Final Spot

  5. Billie Jean King Cup 2025: Jessica Pegula, Taylor Townsend Lead USA To Doubles Semi-Final

Badminton News

  1. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  4. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

Trending Stories

National News

  1. A Law of Expediency? Farmers And Experts Question Kerala’s Wildlife Protection Amendment

  2. Canada Arrests Inderjeet Singh Gosal

  3. Kolkata Weekly Weather Forecast: Rainy Days, Humidity and Temperatures Up To 32°C

  4. Mehbooba Mufti, others Under House Arrest On The Day Of Hurriyat Leader Abdul Gani Bhat’s Funeral

  5. Where Do We Stand With Waqf Now

Entertainment News

  1. Remembering Silk Smitha: Desire, Defiance, And The Cost Of Visibility

  2. Nishaanchi Review | A Small-Town Masala Carnival From Kashyap’s Filmy Heart

  3. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  4. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  5. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

US News

  1. Immigration Attorneys, Companies Tell H-1B Visa Holders To Return To US Immediately Or Risk Getting Stranded

  2. US Vetoes Security Council Resolution Demanding Immediate Gaza Ceasefire, Hostage Release

  3. Trump Asks Britain To Call Out Military To Control Its Borders

  4. Trump Claims Credit for India-Pakistan Ceasefire Again, Calls It One of Seven Conflicts He Settled

  5. Jimmy Kimmel Taken Off Air Over Charlie Kirk Comments, ‘Kimmel Has Zero Talent’, Says Trump

World News

  1. Nepal Gen Z Protest Revolution: What’s The Vibe Now?

  2. China Launches ‘K Visa’ to Attract Global Tech Talent Amid US H-1B Fee Hike

  3. Tears and Politics Intertwine At Charlie Kirk’s Funeral

  4. Putin: Russia to Honor Nuclear Arms Limits for One Year After New START Pact Expires in February

  5. Peru’s Gen Z Protests Over Wages & Pension Reform; Clashes With Police On Sunday

Latest Stories

  1. Uttarakhand Achieves Historic Revenue Surplus, Confirmed By CAG Report

  2. Zubeen Garg Last Rites: Legendary Singer Laid To Rest With Full State Honours

  3. September 23, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Cancer, Libra, And Pisces

  4. When The River Took The Harvest: Pulwama’s Orchard Farmers Face A Season Of Loss

  5. France Formally Recognises Palestinian Statehood At UN Meeting

  6. Bayer Leverkusen 1-1 Monchengladbach, Bundesliga: Tabakovic Rescues Draw For Visitors

  7. Trump's 'Reckless' $100,000 H-1B Fee Slammed As Xenophobic Weaponisation Of Immigration Policy, Says Advocacy Group

  8. Kolkata Rains: Heavy Downpour Triggers Massive Waterlogging and School Closures