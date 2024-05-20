Football

Liverpool 'Ahead Of Schedule', Says Departing Jurgen Klopp Ahead Of Arne Slot Arrival

Liverpool threatened a title challenge midway through this campaign but fell away from contention alongside Arsenal and eventual winners Manchester City, settling for Champions League football next term

Jurgen Klopp leaves Liverpool after nine years in charge at Anfield.
Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool are "ahead of schedule" after suggesting their third-placed finish in the Premier League marks a "statement" in a challenging competition. (More Football News)

Reds manager Klopp took charge of his final game with Liverpool in Sunday's 2-0 victory over Wolves, with Alexis Mac Allister and Jarell Quansah both on target in the first half at Anfield.

Klopp refuted suggestions Liverpool need a significant "overhaul" as Feyenoord head coach Arne Slot prepares to start his tenure at Anfield next season.

"I'm sure you will all agree there does not need to be an overhaul," the departing Liverpool manager told Sky Sports after his emotional farewell on the pitch.

"We finished third. We were ahead of schedule. It's a statement in this strong league and I'm absolutely fine with that."

Klopp announced his intentions to leave back in January, with Sunday marking a memorable goodbye for the former Borussia Dortmund head coach.

"I thought it might be more sad in the beginning but when people realise, it's all good," he continued.

"If I carry on, these guys and others will say 'he's been there too long'. You have to be the spark. I love the squad. There is so much potential. They will make changes here and there.

"There has been such a long lead-up to this day and it was really intense. I had my bad moments as well but thank God, not today.

"I'm just thankful for what has happened, when you are in it, you forget sometimes how great it is. You take it for granted.

"Now I stand here, I'm just so happy I'm a part of the club's history. It's wonderful."

Klopp believes he leaves Liverpool having played the most entertaining football, even if his tenure ended with fewer trophies than some seasons merited due to the brilliance of Pep Guardiola's Man City.

"It's so super special that it's difficult to explain," Klopp added. "We live in a world where it's all about results for others.

"We learn that not getting absolutely everything is fine. It's such a massive lesson for life. It's not about that, it's about the journey and the togetherness and that's what I love. Things might not always go perfect.

"The other clubs, with the most money and the best managers, they win it. We didn't have the best manager and never had the best team but for a while we played the best football and I love that.

"We are a rock-solid club and don't overspend. People say 'you didn't spend enough.' What the heck do you want? I just understand this from the Liverpool way."

