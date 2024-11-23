Football

Lionel Messi's Ex-Teammate Javier Mascherano Prepares To Become Inter Miami Coach - Reports

Reports in Argentina claims that Mascherano has already agreed to take over as coach at Inter Miami as the replacement for Gerardo “Tata” Martino — who stepped down citing personal reasons

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Major League Soccer New England Revolution vs inter Miami Football photo gallery_Supporters Shield
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi celebrates with his teammates winning the Supporters' Shield Photo: File
info_icon

Lionel Messi is on the cusp of reuniting with former Argentina national teammate Javier Mascherano with Inter Miami, this time as player and coach, a person with knowledge of the negotiations told The Associated Press on Friday. (More Football News)

Multiple reports out of Argentina said Mascherano has already agreed to take over as coach at Inter Miami as the replacement for Gerardo “Tata” Martino — who stepped down citing personal reasons. Mascherano emerged as Inter Miami's frontrunner earlier this week, said the person, who spoke on condition of anonymity because no decision has been revealed by the team.

Inter Miami co-owner Jorge Mas said the team had three finalists in mind for the job, then made a pick on the replacement Wednesday — but would not confirm that the deal with Mascherano is done, or that he even was the final selection.

“We are very near the end of the process,” Mas said. “We will be announcing a new coach for Inter Miami in the upcoming days."

Messi and Mascherano were teammates both for Argentina and with Barcelona; for the Spanish club, Mascherano also played alongside current Inter Miami standouts Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets and Luis Suarez. Mascherano, at one time, was the all-time leader for Argentina's national team in international appearances; Messi has since broken that record.

Mas said he spoke with Messi last week about the coaching search. It's not known if Messi played an active role in recruiting Mascherano, who currently is Argentina's U-20 national coach.

“I asked him, 'What is important to you? And what do you think is important to get the best out of our roster and out of our 11 and how do we improve?” Mas said. “And Leo shared with me his thoughts. ... Without a doubt, a familiarity with Leo and the other stars is an advantage in every aspect. Obviously, I want Leo to feel comfortable with the new trainer, with the new coach coming in."

Martino guided Inter Miami to the best regular season record in Major League Soccer history this season. He was hired in July 2023, right around the time that Messi debuted for the club and insisted Friday that he needs to leave for personal reasons.

Inter Miami — which won the 2023 Leagues Cup and MLS Supporters Shield this season under Martino — was eliminated in the first round of this year's MLS Cup playoffs. The team's 2025 season starts with training camp in January.

Martino also had deep ties to Messi before coming to Inter Miami; he coached the world's most decorated men's player and eight-time Ballon d'Or winner with Barcelona and Argentina's national team before reuniting with him in South Florida. Martino said Friday he decided just before the start of the playoffs that he would not be back with Inter Miami next season.

“Needless to say, we've enjoyed it a lot and I'm grateful for the opportunity, on behalf of my entire coaching staff, to have been able to work at this club,” Martino said Friday in his farewell news conference. “The truth is that it's been very captivating being part of the change during this year and a half.”

Inter Miami was 26-9-12 in MLS regular season matches in the Martino era.

The 40-year-old Mascherano also played for five seasons in the Premier League, most of that with Liverpool. He played in the World Cup four times for Argentina — 2006, 2010, 2014 and 2018.

MLS: Inter Miami Vs Atlanta United - | Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell
MLS Cup: Lionel Messi's Inter Miami Lose 3-2 To Atlanta United, Knocked Out Of Play-Offs

BY Photo Webdesk

The new coach — Mascherano or anyone else — will have a very busy first year. Inter Miami has a preseason tour planned in 2025, plus a 34-match MLS regular season and will play in Leagues Cup, the CONCACAF Champions Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup.

“This is an extremely attractive position for a coach,” Mas said.

Messi — MLS' highest-paid player, someone who had a 2 1/2-year deal worth an estimated $150 million in total when he joined Inter Miami — is going into his final guaranteed season with the club. He has an option for 2026, the year that Inter Miami plans to finally move into its Freedom Park complex currently being built near Miami International Airport.

“Leo and I will sit and we'll discuss the future,” Mas said. “As I've said before, and I will repeat it now, I fully expect that the opening of our new stadium in 2026 in Miami — and the opening of our '26 season, hopefully after a trophy-laden 2025 season — that Lionel Messi will be our No. 10.”

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs Australia, 1st Test Day 2 Live Score: Yashasvi Jaiswal Hits Fifty In Perth, Lead Crosses 140 Runs; IND - 99/0 In 37.3 Overs
  2. Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Live Score, Round 1: Tilak Varma's Massive Ton Helps Hyderabad Beat Meghalaya By 179 Runs
  3. IND Vs AUS, 1st Test: Updated List Of Australia's Five Lowest Totals Against India
  4. IND Vs AUS, 1st Test: Jasprit Bumrah Completes 11th Five-Wicket Haul, His Second In Australia
  5. Indian Premier League 2025: Saurabh Netravalkar, Jofra Archer Join IPL Mega Auction Line-Up
Football News
  1. Man City Transfer Update: Ballon d'Or Winner Rodri Keeps Door Ajar For Potential Real Madrid Move In Future
  2. Arsenal Injury News: Concerned Mikel Arteta Provides Ben White Update
  3. AC Milan Vs Juventus: Fonseca 'Not Afraid' Ahead Of Important Serie A Clash
  4. Arsenal Injury Update: Ben White Undergoes Knee Surgery, Out For Several Months
  5. Premier League: Amorim Confident Of Changing Manchester United's Fortunes
Tennis News
  1. Three Nigerian Players Suspended And Fined For Violating Match-Fixing Rules
  2. Italy Vs Australia Semi-Final Live Streaming, Davis Cup Final 8 2024: When, Where To Watch ITA Vs AUS
  3. Netherlands Vs Germany Semi-Final Live Streaming, Davis Cup Final 8 2024: When, Where To Watch NED Vs GER
  4. Italy Vs Argentina, Davis Cup Finals: Sinner Magic Helps Holders Enter Semis
  5. Davis Cup Finals 2024: Ebden, Thompson Book Australia's Third Straight Semis Berth
Hockey News
  1. India Overcome China Challenge To Defend Women’s Asian Champions Trophy Title - In Pics
  2. IND Vs CHN Final Highlights, Women's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India Go Back-To-Back After China Triumph In Bihar
  3. Asian Women's Champions Trophy 2024: India Pass China Test To Defend Title On Home Soil
  4. MAS Vs JPN, Women's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Highlights: Japan Beat Malaysia 4-1 In Third-Place Match
  5. MAS Vs JPN, Women's ACT 2024: Japan Beat Malaysia 4-1 In Rajgir, Settle With Bronze Medal

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Jharkhand Election 2024 Result LIVE: JMM And Allies Ahead In Over 50 Seats; Party Workers Celebrate In Ranchi
  2. Maharashtra Election 2024 Result LIVE: Mahayuti Record 1st Wins; Eknath Shinde, Ajit Pawar Maintain Leads
  3. Bypoll Results 2024 LIVE: TMC Wins 3, Leads In 3 Bengal Seats; Priyanka Gandhi Leads Wayanad With Over 2 Lakh Votes
  4. The Path To The Maharashtra Poll Verdict
  5. Day In Pics: November 23, 2024
Entertainment News
  1. Cousins In Resilience: Laal Singh Chaddha, Amar Singh Chamkila And Their Songs Of History
  2. The Environmental Collapse We Are Experiencing Cannot Be Ignored | Interview With ALT EFF Director And Co-Founder Kunal Khanna
  3. Marching In The Dark, Silently
  4. Prasar Bharati Launches OTT Platform Waves With Over 65 Live Channels
  5. Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairy Tale To Zombieverse Season 2: Top 5 OTT Releases To Enjoy This Weekend
US News
  1. Trump's Cabinet In Limbo: Gaetz Drops Out, Others Under Scrutiny Over Sexual Misconduct Allegations
  2. Post-Election, This Italian Village Sells Homes To Americans For $1
  3. 'Bomb Cyclone' Sweeps Northwest US Killing 1, Leaving Thousands Without Power
  4. US: Trump To Nominate Professional Wrestling Mogul Linda McMahon As Education Secretary
  5. NYC Issues First Drought Warning In 22 Years; Aqueduct Repairing Paused To Boost Water Supply
World News
  1. Italy, France And More Vow to Arrest Netanyahu Following ICC Warrant
  2. 18 Killed In Sectarian Violence In Pak’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province
  3. Indian National Arrested In US For Illegally Supplying Aviation Goods To Russia
  4. West Asia Crisis: Heavy Clashes Between Israeli Troops & Hezbollah Fighters In South Lebanon | Latest
  5. 'Inaccurate': Canada Govt Rejects Reports Claiming PM Modi, Jaishankar Linked To Nijjar Killing
Latest Stories
  1. Weekly Horoscope For November 24th To November 30th: Find Out The Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  2. Maharashtra Election 2024 Result LIVE: Mahayuti Record 1st Wins; Eknath Shinde, Ajit Pawar Maintain Leads
  3. Bypoll Results 2024 LIVE: TMC Wins 3, Leads In 3 Bengal Seats; Priyanka Gandhi Leads Wayanad With Over 2 Lakh Votes
  4. Jharkhand Election 2024 Result LIVE: JMM And Allies Ahead In Over 50 Seats; Party Workers Celebrate In Ranchi
  5. Daily Horoscope For Today, November 23, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign
  6. India Vs Australia, 1st Test Day 2 Live Score: Yashasvi Jaiswal Hits Fifty In Perth, Lead Crosses 140 Runs; IND - 99/0 In 37.3 Overs
  7. South Africa Women Vs England Women, 1st T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch RSA-W Vs ENG-W Match
  8. IPL 2025 Mega Auction: List Of Top 5 All-Rounders Ahead Of Indian Premier League Season