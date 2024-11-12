Atlanta United players celebrate as Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) leaves the pitch at the end of their MLS playoff opening round soccer match in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Atlanta United goalkeeper Brad Guzan (1) and defender Noah Cobb (24) celebrate at the end of their MLS playoff opening round soccer match against Inter Miami in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Atlanta United fans celebrate at the end of their MLS playoff opening round soccer match against Inter Miami in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) aims the ball during the second half of their MLS playoff opening round soccer match against Atlanta United in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Atlanta United defender Stian Gregersen (5) blocks a kick by Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) during the second half of their MLS playoff opening round soccer match in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Atlanta United midfielder Bartosz Slisz (6) celebrates his goal with midfielder Saba Lobzhanidze (9) during the second half of their MLS playoff opening round soccer match against Inter Miami in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) celebrates after scoring a goal during the second half of an MLS playoff opening round soccer match against Atlanta United in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Inter Miami midfielder Matías Rojas (7) reacts after scoring a goal during the first half of an MLS playoff opening round soccer match against Atlanta United in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Atlanta United forward Jamal Thiaré (29) celebrates his goal during the first half of their MLS playoff opening round soccer match against Inter Miami in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Atlanta United forward Jamal Thiaré (29) scores a goal against Inter Miami goalkeeper Drake Callender (1) during the first half of their MLS playoff opening round soccer match in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.