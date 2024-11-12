Sports

MLS Cup: Lionel Messi's Inter Miami Lose 3-2 To Atlanta United, Knocked Out Of Play-Offs

Atlanta United ousted Lionel Messi and Inter Miami, Major League Soccer’s biggest-spending team, earlier than anyone imagined from the MLS Cup playoffs. Jamal Thiare scored twice, Bartosz Slisz’s header in the 76th minute was the winner, and Atlanta United stunned Inter Miami 3-2 on Sunday (November 10, 2024) to win their best-of-three first-round playoff series in three games. Messi walked off the field and into the tunnel leading to the Inter Miami locker room a few seconds after the final whistle blew, hardly any emotion on his face.

MLS: Atlanta United vs Inter Miami
MLS: Inter Miami Vs Atlanta United | Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell

Atlanta United players celebrate as Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) leaves the pitch at the end of their MLS playoff opening round soccer match in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

MLS: Inter Miami Vs Atlanta United
MLS: Atlanta United vs Inter Miami | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky
Atlanta United goalkeeper Brad Guzan (1) and defender Noah Cobb (24) celebrate at the end of their MLS playoff opening round soccer match against Inter Miami in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

MLS Cup: Atlanta United vs Inter Miami
MLS Cup: Inter Miami Vs Atlanta United | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky
Atlanta United fans celebrate at the end of their MLS playoff opening round soccer match against Inter Miami in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

MLS Cup: Inter Miami Vs Atlanta United
MLS Cup: Atlanta United vs Inter Miami | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) aims the ball during the second half of their MLS playoff opening round soccer match against Atlanta United in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Major League Soccer Cup: Atlanta United vs Inter Miami
Major League Soccer Cup: Inter Miami Vs Atlanta United | Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell
Atlanta United defender Stian Gregersen (5) blocks a kick by Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) during the second half of their MLS playoff opening round soccer match in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Major League Soccer Cup: Inter Miami Vs Atlanta United
Major League Soccer Cup: Atlanta United vs Inter Miami | Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell
Atlanta United midfielder Bartosz Slisz (6) celebrates his goal with midfielder Saba Lobzhanidze (9) during the second half of their MLS playoff opening round soccer match against Inter Miami in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Atlanta United vs Inter Miami
Inter Miami Vs Atlanta United | Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) celebrates after scoring a goal during the second half of an MLS playoff opening round soccer match against Atlanta United in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Inter Miami Vs Atlanta United
Atlanta United vs Inter Miami | Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell
Inter Miami midfielder Matías Rojas (7) reacts after scoring a goal during the first half of an MLS playoff opening round soccer match against Atlanta United in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

MLS playoff Opening Round Soccer Match
MLS Atlanta FC Inter Miami Soccer | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky
Atlanta United forward Jamal Thiaré (29) celebrates his goal during the first half of their MLS playoff opening round soccer match against Inter Miami in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

MLS Atlanta FC Inter Miami Soccer
MLS playoff Opening Round Soccer Match | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky
Atlanta United forward Jamal Thiaré (29) scores a goal against Inter Miami goalkeeper Drake Callender (1) during the first half of their MLS playoff opening round soccer match in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

