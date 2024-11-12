Sports

MLS Cup: Lionel Messi's Inter Miami Lose 3-2 To Atlanta United, Knocked Out Of Play-Offs

Atlanta United ousted Lionel Messi and Inter Miami, Major League Soccer’s biggest-spending team, earlier than anyone imagined from the MLS Cup playoffs. Jamal Thiare scored twice, Bartosz Slisz’s header in the 76th minute was the winner, and Atlanta United stunned Inter Miami 3-2 on Sunday (November 10, 2024) to win their best-of-three first-round playoff series in three games. Messi walked off the field and into the tunnel leading to the Inter Miami locker room a few seconds after the final whistle blew, hardly any emotion on his face.