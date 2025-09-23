Lincoln Vs Chelsea Live Streaming, EFL Cup 2025-26: Preview, Head-To-Head Record, More

Lincoln City enter the EFL Cup third round on a 10-game unbeaten streak and sit third in League One with 18 points from nine matches
Chelsea begin their EFL Cup campaign after defeats to Bayern Munich (UCL) and Manchester United (EPL), currently placed sixth in the Premier League
Lincoln and Chelsea last met in 1911; head-to-head favors Chelsea (5 wins, 2 draws), while tonight’s clash streams live on FanCode app
Third-tier outfit Lincoln City FC welcome Premier League giants Chelsea FC to the LNER Stadium for their EFL Cup 2025-26 third-round clash on Wednesday (September 24). Watch the Lincoln vs Chelsea English Football League Cup match live today.
Lincoln reached the third round by overcoming Harrogate Town and Burton Albion in the earlier stages; in contrast, Premier League sides involved in the European competitions begin their EFL Cup campaign from the third round, the tournament proper.
Michael Skubala's Lincoln are currently third in League One, with 18 points from nine matches and an unbeaten streak stretching 10 games. Chelsea, meanwhile, sit sixth in the Premier League, having earned eight points from five outings. In their most recent outings, Enzo Maresca's men lost to Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League and Manchester United in the EPL.
The Imps' deepest runs in the EFL Cup came in 1967-68 and 2022-23 editions, and both times they exited with fourth-round defeats. The Blues last lifted the trophy in 2015 and were runners-up in the 2023-24, losing the final to Liverpool 0-1 in extra time. They are five-time champions.
Lincoln Vs Chelsea Football Head-To-Head Record
Tonight's fixture serves as a revival of sorts for this rivalry. The two teams met last time more than a century ago, on May 4, 1911, in a League Division Two match. A goalless draw, then.
Chelsea lead Lincoln 5-1 with two draws in the head-to-head record, also outscoring 22 to 6. Their lone defeat in this matchup was a 0-1 reverse in a FA Cup first-round replay, following a 2-2 draw, on January 16, 1907.
Despite this evident gulf in class and divisions, Lincoln are likely to test their guest at Lincolnshire tonight.
Lincoln Vs Chelsea Live Streaming Info
When to watch Lincoln Vs Chelsea, EFL Cup 2025-26 match?
The Lincoln Vs Chelsea, EFL Cup 2025-26 match will be played on Wednesday, 24 September at 12:15 am IST.
Where to watch Lincoln Vs Chelsea, EFL Cup 2025-26 match?
The EFL Cup third-round clash between Lincoln and Chelsea will be available to watch live on FanCode.