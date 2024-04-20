Football

Leyton Orient 0-1 Fleetwood, League One: Cod Army Relegated Despite Xavier Simons Winner

Xavier Simons scored the only goal of the game three minutes into added time to secure victory for the visitors. But Burton Albion’s win at home to Reading sealed Fleetwood’s fate

Richard%20Sellers%2FPA
Xavier Simons scored a late winner. Photo: Richard Sellers/PA
Fleetwood’s relegation to League Two was confirmed despite their late 1-0 away victory against Leyton Orient. (More Football News)

Xavier Simons scored the only goal of the game three minutes into added time to secure victory for the visitors.

But Burton’s win at home to Reading sealed Fleetwood’s fate.

In a match of endeavour but lacking quality, Town almost took the lead early in the second half when a bullet header by Carl Johnston was punched clear by goalkeeper Sol Brynn from point-blank range.

The Orient keeper was soon extended again to keep out a Ryan Broom effort.

But Jay Lynch was the busier of the two keepers in the first half. He was fully extended when he tipped a 22-yard free-kick by Tom James over the bar and then pushing away a powerful drive by Ethan Galbraith.

Brendan Sarpong-Wiredu went on an enterprising run before his effort was collected by Brynn as Fleetwood pushed for a second-half winner.

It arrived when Simons collected a pass from Tommy Lonergan after Orient failed to clear their lines and neatly struck the ball past Brynn.

But it was not enough to take Fleetwood’s fight to the last weekend of the season.

