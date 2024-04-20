Football

Portsmouth 1-2 Wigan: Latics Are Party Poopers As League One Champions Slip To Home Defeat

Despite half-time substitutions, Portsmouth struggled to claw their way back into the game and Wigan denied the promoted Pompey a 28th victory of the season

Josh Magennis celebrates scoring Wigan’s second goal. Photo: Ben Whitley/PA
Luke Chambers and Josh Magennis spoilt Portsmouth’s Sky Bet League One promotion party as Wigan beat the newly-crowned champions 2-1 at Fratton Park. (More Football News)

Pompey almost took the lead after six minutes when a poor backpass was intercepted by Colby Bishop, who tried to chip stranded goalkeeper Sam Tickle but put it well wide.

Wigan’s Jonny Smith hit a post in the 13th minute, but the visitors took the lead 10 minutes later when Chambers put the loose ball past Pompey goalkeeper Will Norris.

Latics should have gone two-up just before half-time as Norris parried Charlie Kelman’s powerful shot but Chambers put the follow-up wide.

Despite half-time substitutions, Pompey struggled to claw their way back into the game and Wigan looked to have sealed the win when Magennis beat Norris with seven minutes to go.

Kusini Yengi pulled one back for Pompey, but despite piling on the pressure in stoppage time they could not secure a 28th victory of the season.

