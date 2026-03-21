Lens 5-1 Angers, Ligue 1: Thauvin Fires Hosts To Comfortable Win

Lens' Edouard Odsonne (11) celebrates with teammates after scoring during the French League One soccer game between Lens and Angers, Friday, March 20,2 026, in Lens, France. | Photo: AP/Jean-Francois BADIAS

Lens' Edouard Odsonne (11) celebrates with teammates after scoring during the French League One soccer game between Lens and Angers, Friday, March 20,2 026, in Lens, France. | Photo: AP/Jean-Francois BADIAS