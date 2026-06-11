NSUI Members Carry Symbolic Puppets in March Against ECI Functioning, Several Detained

Members of the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) on Thursday marched towards the Election Commission of India (ECI) headquarters in the national capital carrying symbolic puppets as part of a protest against the poll body's functioning, according to the student organisation.
NSUI said hundreds of its members participated in the march and carried "kathputli" (puppets) to express concern over what it described as the Election Commission's diminishing independence and impartiality.
The protesters carried banners and placards, raised slogans and demanded greater transparency and accountability from the constitutional body.
According to NSUI, Delhi Police stopped the march and detained several protesters and leaders when they attempted to proceed towards the ECI office.
A senior police official said the demonstrators were detained as they were protesting at a non-designated place and to maintain law and order.
Addressing the gathering, NSUI national president Vinod Jakhar alleged that recent actions and decisions of the Election Commission had raised questions about its independence, transparency and credibility.
He said constitutional institutions should function without fear, favour or political influence and claimed that certain developments, including the rejection of Congress leader Meenakshi Natarajan's nomination, had strengthened perceptions of political pressure on democratic institutions.
Jakhar also criticised the detention of protesters, saying peaceful democratic dissent should be allowed.
The student organisation said it would continue to raise issues related to the functioning of democratic institutions and the protection of constitutional values.