Leeds United Vs Arsenal Preview, English Premier League: Match Prediction, Players To Watch – All You Need To Know

Arsenal travel to Elland Road looking to end a three-game winless run, with Viktor Gyokeres confident the leaders can rise to a tough away challenge against in-form Leeds

Leeds United Vs Arsenal Preview, English Premier League 2025-26: Match Prediction, Players To Watch
Arsenal striker Viktor Gyokeres.
  • Arsenal remain four points clear at the top despite three winless league games

  • Leeds are unbeaten in five home league matches and have lost just once in their last 10

  • Gyokeres has scored three goals in last five matches and netted twice before vs Leeds

Viktor Gyokeres is relishing the prospect of playing at a packed Elland Road as Arsenal aim to snap their three-game winless run in the Premier League.

Mikel Arteta's men followed up goalless draws against Liverpool and Nottingham Forest with a 3-2 home defeat to Manchester United last week.

Despite taking just two points from the last nine on offer, Arsenal still hold a four-point advantage over Manchester City and Aston Villa at the summit.

Arsenal now face a tough trip to Elland Road, where Leeds are unbeaten in five league games, but Gyokeres is excited for Saturday's clash.

"Yes, it'll be nice [playing there]. I look forward to every game," Gyokeres told reporters. "It will be a tough away game.

"We obviously hope to perform well and to get all three points. We've done very well so far, but we have to continue to do the same.

"We have to try to be present, work hard, and now we are looking forward to Saturday's game."

Arsenal put their domestic blip to one side on Wednesday by seeing off Kairat 3-2, finishing top of the league phase in the Champions League.

Leeds have had an extra two days' rest since drawing 1-1 away at Everton, which made it just one defeat in their past 10 league games.

After being thrashed 5-0 by Arsenal in August's reverse meeting, however, Leeds boss Daniel Farke is aware of the size of the task awaiting his side.

"It's one of the toughest tasks you can have," he told reporters of facing Arsenal. "I have to give Mikel lots of praise.

"He's developed Arsenal into probably the most consistent side, if you judge the last three years, in Europe.

"But we also know if we are at the top of our game, and we are at our very best, and especially at home, we can deliver against any opponent."

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Leeds – Anton Stach

Plenty of focus has been on the goalscoring abilities of Dominic Calvert-Lewin, but Stach showed his importance to Leeds against Everton.

The versatile midfielder set up James Justin's goal and now has three goals and three assists in a positive debut Premier League campaign.

Arsenal – Viktor Gyokeres

Gyokeres scored in the midweek win over Kairat to make it three goals in his past five matches, as well as contributing a couple of assists.

The Sweden international has struck just five times in 21 Premier League games overall, but two of those goals came against Leeds in August.

MATCH PREDICTION: ARSENAL WIN

Leeds may have a good record at Elland Road of late, but they are winless in their last six home league games against Arsenal.

The Whites have lost four of those matches in a run stretching back to November 2000, three of which have been via the same 4-1 scoreline.

Arsenal have won their last six league games against Leeds overall, meanwhile, by an aggregate score of 20-5 – their best run in this fixture.

Leeds have also never won a home Premier League game against the side starting the day top of the division, drawing seven and losing seven.

And while Arsenal may have lost to Manchester United last time out, they have not lost successive league games since December 2003.

OPTA WIN PROBABILITY

Leeds – 15.3%

Draw – 18.2%

Arsenal – 66.6%

