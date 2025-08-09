AC Milan and Leeds United played a 1-1 draw in Dublin
Leeds will now straight go to the Premier League
Leeds United finished their pre-season campaign with a 1-1 draw against AC Milan at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
Santiago Gimenez put Milan ahead in the first half before Anton Stach equalised for Leeds after the break, and neither side found a winner despite chances at either end.
The Serie A side started the match on top but had to wait until the 31st minute to break the deadlock. A low cross into the box was pushed into Gimenez's path by Vittorio Magni, and the striker made no mistake as he smashed the ball in at the back post.
Leeds made a better start to the second half, dominating possession before eventually levelling in emphatic fashion. Stach picked the ball up on the left wing and cut onto his right foot before curling it into the bottom-right corner.
Milan struggled to create chances in the second period, Leeds pinning the Italian side in their own half. Massimiliano Allegri's team had to wait until the 84th minute to register their first attempt of the half.
Diego Sia had a half-chance to win it in stoppage time for Milan, but he failed to hit the target with his attempt.
Elsewhere, Everton's first match at Hill Dickinson Stadium did not go to plan as they lost 1-0 to Roma.
It was a game where both goalkeepers were in form, with Jordan Pickford making five saves to Mile Svilar's four. However, Matias Soule managed to score the winner for the visitors after 70 minutes when he bent the ball around Pickford and into the far corner.
Fellow Serie A side Atalanta did not have the same luck in their pre-season friendly against Koln. The German side cruised to a 4-0 win to extend their five-match unbeaten run ahead of their Bundesliga campaign.
A brace from Jan Thielmann and goals from Jakub Kaminski and Luca Waldschmidt wrapped up a straightforward victory for Koln, who also won 7-0 in their last match against Siegburger.
Data Debrief: Are Milan too reliant on Leao?
Milan have another friendly against Chelsea on Sunday, so Allegri opted to rotate his side. Rafael Leao did not feature while Luka Modric, Fikayo Tomori and Mike Maignan were unused substitutes.
The Serie A were made to pay for their wastefulness in front of goal. They accumulated 1.15 expected goals (xG) in the first half to Leeds' 0.25, but could only find their way past Lucas Perri on one occasion.
Goalscorer Gimenez was the most dangerous player in Leao's absence, taking the most shots (three) for Milan whilst having the most big chances (two) too.