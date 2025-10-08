Leandro Trossard joined Arsenal from Brighton for £20m
Leandro Trossard insisted that a summer switch from Arsenal was never on the cards as he aims to carry his hot streak in form into international duty.
Trossard joined the Gunners from Brighton in January 2023 for an initial £20m transfer fee, including £7m in add-ons, and has been a key part of Mikel Arteta's squad since.
Following his arrival in north London, no player has played more games for Arsenal across all competitions than Trossard (132).
During that time, the Belgium international has registered 53 goal involvements (30 goals, 23 assists), a total only bettered by Bukayo Saka (74 – 43 goals and 31 assists).
But during the recent transfer window, Trossard was linked with a move away, given the additions of Noni Madueke and Eberechi Eze as well as the emergence of Max Dowman.
"There are always rumours like that. Leaving has never really been an option. I feel very good at Arsenal," Trossard told reporters.
"At the beginning of the season, I struggled a bit with an injury. I think those rumours arose because of the lack of minutes."
Trossard has made eight appearances for Arsenal in all competitions this season, though only four have been from the start.
But it has often been from the bench where the 30-year-old has made his impact for Arteta's side.
Since his debut, Trossard has been involved in more goals as a substitute than any other Premier League player across all competitions (15 – 11 goals and four assists).
"I've had some good weeks, both individually and with Arsenal," he added. "I'm finally a fit footballer again, a player in top form. I'm very happy about that.
"I've played a lot in recent weeks, I've done my thing, and I feel good about that."
His recent form has seen him called up for Belgium's upcoming World Cup qualifiers against North Macedonia on Friday and Wales three days later.
Belgium are second in Group J with a game in hand over leaders North Macedonia, though Trossard acknowledged the difficulties his team will face at Planet Group Arena.
"It's up to us to win on Friday and go to Wales with a good feeling," Trossard said. "North Macedonia also has quality.
"We can't underestimate them so we have to try to kill the game off as quickly as possible. If we believe in it, it will happen."
Should Trossard appear in both of Belgium's October fixtures, he will be one cap away from reaching 50 for his nation.