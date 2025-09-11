Lamine Yamal Dreams Of ‘Winning Ballon D’Or Many Times’ After Stellar Season

Lamine Yamal aims to win multiple Ballon d'Or awards.
The 18-year-old scored 20 goals and made 23 assists for FC Barcelona
He competes against Salah, Dembele, and Raphinha for this year's award
Lamine Yamal has set his sights on winning the Ballon d'Or on multiple occasions.
The Barcelona superstar is among the favourites to win this year's award, and should he do so, would become the youngest player to scoop football's highest individual accolade.
Yamal has scored 20 goals and provided 23 assists for Barca since the start of last season, as he helped Hansi Flick's team to a domestic treble in 2024-25, while also starring for Spain. No player in Europe's top five leagues has completed more dribbles in all competitions in the same timeframe than the 18-year-old's 262.
He is likely to go up against Mohamed Salah, Ousmane Dembele and Raphinha in the voting.
"I told my friends I don't dream of winning one Ballon d'Or, I dream of winning many," he said on the Resonancia de Corazon podcast.
"I think I'm a player who has the ability to win it, and if I don't, it's because I haven't done things right or because I haven't wanted to.
"So, I dream of winning the Ballon d'Or many times and when the day comes [that I win it], I'll be very happy.
"I just want to keep winning. I want to win with my club and with the national team."
Salah registered 57 goal involvements in all competitions for Liverpool last season, while Yamal's club-mate Raphinha scored 34 times and provided 22 assists for Barca.
Dembele, meanwhile, plundered 33 goals to help Paris Saint-Germain win Ligue 1, the Coupe de France and the Champions League.