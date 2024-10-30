Football

La Liga President Javier Tebas Slams Real Madrid's 'Exaggerated Victimhood' After Ballon d'Or Boycott

The club opted to skip the ceremony after hearing Vinicius Junior would miss out on the top award, which was won by Manchester City and Spain midfielder Rodri

Javier-Tebas
LaLiga president Tebas was unimpressed by Madrid's antics
La Liga president Javier Tebas has accused Real Madrid of "exaggerated victimhood" as he slammed the club's decision to boycott Monday's Ballon d'Or ceremony. (More Football News)

The club opted to skip the ceremony after hearing Vinicius Junior would miss out on the top award, which was won by Manchester City and Spain midfielder Rodri.

The Brazil winger failed to scoop the accolade despite scoring 24 goals and providing 11 assists last season, as Los Blancos won a LaLiga and Champions League double.

Madrid's decision not to attend sparked controversy, though City boss Pep Guardiola empathised with Carlo Ancelotti's side, insisting "it is up to them".

However, it has not gone down well with LaLiga boss Tebas, who feels it went against the club's principles.

Vinicius Junior Real Madrid - File
Ballon d'Or 2024: Vinicius Jr Breaks Silence After Missing Out On Prestigious Award To Man City's Rodri

BY Outlook Sports Desk

"I am a Real Madrid fan. The most important values of this club are being a gentleman and shaking hands when you lose," he told l'Equipe.

"I think Real Madrid lost that spirit a long time ago. They should have gone to the ceremony and not questioned France Football's system, which is transparent, with 100 journalists voting.

"Real's victimhood is unnecessary and exaggerated. I don't know where they want to go."

