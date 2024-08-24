La Liga: Conor Gallagher Feeling At Home After Atletico Madrid Switch

Conor Gallagher is already feeling at home after swapping Chelsea for Atletico Madrid, having received a rousing welcome at his unveiling at the Civitas Metropolitano on Friday. (More Football News)
Gallagher, who joined Chelsea at the age of six, left in a €42million (£35.5m) deal on Wednesday, penning a five-year deal with LaLiga giants Atleti.
The 24-year-old joined Atleti's other new signings – including former Manchester City forward Julian Alvarez – in being presented to fans at Los Colchoneros' stadium on Friday.
Speaking after the event, the England international said: "It was amazing, I enjoyed every minute, it was a good sign of what is to come from the fans.
"They made me feel at home and it gave me a lot of excitement to be able to play the games in this stadium and give everything in every game."
Gallagher's move to Spain was initially delayed due to the collapse of a transfer that would have taken Samu Omorodion in the other direction, only for Joao Felix's return to Stamford Bridge to facilitate an agreement.
Gallagher was always confident things would work out, saying: "I wanted to come to the club and I saw the club wanted me too.
"I knew it was going to work out and I'm very happy."
The midfielder then added that Atletico coach Diego Simeone was a major reason for his determination to seal the move.
"He's one of the best in the world and I'm really looking forward to playing for him," Gallagher said.
"I think I fit in quite well with the way he plays and he appreciates that I give my all. These first few days have been difficult, it's very hot, but I'm going to get used to it.
"I'm very excited about all of this, not just playing for this great club. Playing in a different country, living in a different country...
"I have to learn Spanish quickly because it will help me and my coach in everything I do on the pitch."