Villarreal have signed Brazilian goalkeeper Luiz Junior from Portuguese club Famalicao, the LaLiga side announced on Tuesday. (More Football News)
Junior, who kept eight clean sheets in 33 Liga Portugal appearances last season, has signed a six-year deal for a reported £10.2m transfer fee.
The 23-year-old made 111 saves last year, a total only bettered by Boavista's Joao Goncalves (112) and Farense's Ricardo Velho (140).
He conceded 39 times in the league, averaging a save percentage of 73.47%, the second highest of any goalkeeper to make over 30 appearances last year.
Junior made 140 appearances for Famalicao, keeping 42 clean sheets and conceding 178 goals across his four-year stint with the club.
The Brazilian will replace Filip Jorgensen at Villarreal, who joined Chelsea last month in a £20.7m deal on a seven-year contract.
Villarreal return to LaLiga action on Friday following their opening day draw with Atletico Madrid at the Estadio de la Ceramica, travelling to take on Sevilla.