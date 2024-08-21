Conor Gallagher has completed a permanent transfer to Atletico Madrid from Chelsea, ending his 16-year association with the club. (More Football News)
Gallagher, who made 95 appearances for Chelsea in all competitions, has signed a five-year deal with the LaLiga side for a reported £36m transfer fee.
The 24-year-old becomes only the second Englishman to play for the Spanish side after Kieran Trippier did so between 2019 and 2022, winning the league three years ago.
He captained Chelsea to European football last season, enjoying his most prolific campaign as he scored seven goals while adding nine assists in all competitions.
The midfielder adds another solid option for Diego Simeone, after winning the most tackles (52) of anyone in the Chelsea squad last year.
He also completed more interceptions (43) and created more chances (53) than midfield partners Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez.
Gallagher's move to the Wanda Metropolitano looked to have fallen through following the collapse of Chelsea's move for striker Samu Omorodion.
However, the deal was revived after Enzo Maresca's side agreed to sign Joao Felix from the Spanish club.
The England international becomes Simeone's fourth major signing of the transfer window following the arrivals of Julian Alvarez, Robin Le Normand and Alexander Sorloth.