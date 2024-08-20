Football

Premier League: Carragher Tells Players To Reject Chelsea As Joao Felix Nears Return

Jamie Carragher believes players should stop accepting moves to Chelsea and back themselves to excel at a "proper club", as the Blues close in on the signing of Joao Felix

Joao Felix in Chelsea colours
Joao Felix spent the second half of the 2022-23 season on loan at Chelsea
info_icon

Jamie Carragher believes players should stop accepting moves to Chelsea and back themselves to excel at a "proper club", as the Blues close in on the signing of Joao Felix. (More Football News)

Chelsea have spent over £1billion in the transfer market in just over two years under the Todd Boehly regime, but could only manage a sixth-place Premier League finish in 2023-24 after finishing 12th in 2022-23.

Enzo Maresca has become the fifth boss to take charge of the Blues in that time, and his first pre-season at the helm saw another significant outlay sanctioned by the Boehly regime.

Pedro Neto, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Filip Jorgensen, Omari Kellyman, Aaron Anselmino, Renato Veiga, Caleb Wiley, Marc Guiu and Tosin Adarabioyo have all arrived with Chelsea's spending totalling £160million.

That figure is set to increase in the coming days with a deal in place to bring Atletico Madrid's Joao Felix – who enjoyed a loan spell at Stamford Bridge in 2023 – back to the club, while Brentford's Ivan Toney has also been suggested as a potential target.

Carragher believes young players should reject the long-term contracts being handed out by the Blues, with the sheer size of Maresca's squad sure to hamper their development.

"Chelsea have just got to stop buying players. Players have got to stop signing for Chelsea," the former Liverpool defender told Sky Sports on Monday.

"If I was a player, I would look at that squad and think, 'why would I sign for Chelsea?' The only reason is if your agent says it's a seven-year deal on big money.

"I'd say, back yourself as a player. Sign a four-year deal at a proper club and back yourself to do well. When you're up for renewal your money goes up anyway.

"It's not a young and exciting team. They're buying Joao Felix... tell me where he's going to play.

"They've signed Pedro Neto... where's he going to play when they've already got Cole Palmer?

"Where would you play Enzo Fernandez, a £100million player? Where would you play [Christopher] Nkunku? Great football teams need competition, but in every team I played in, you had seven or eight players who knew they were playing. That is a healthy squad.

"With Chelsea, where are they even getting changed on the training ground? If you've got 40 players, how do they fit in one dressing room? How do you put a training session on as a manager?"

Maresca's first competitive game at the helm ended in a 2-0 defeat to Manchester City on Sunday, with the representatives of winger Raheem Sterling publishing a statement demanding "clarity" on his future after being left out by the Blues boss.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Netherlands T20I Tri-Series 2024: Live Streaming, Squads, Schedule - All You Need To Know
  2. Ireland Women Vs Sri Lanka Women, 3rd ODI Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IRE-W Vs SL-W Match
  3. PAK Vs BAN Test Series: Chandika Hathurusingha Wants To Complete His Coaching Contract With Bangladesh
  4. World Cricketers Association Panel To Address 'Broken And Unsustainable' Schedule - Reports
  5. ENG Vs SL: England Announce Playing XI For 1st Test; Potts, Lawrence Make Comeback
Football News
  1. Villarreal 2-2 Atletico Madrid: Simeone's Men Fight Back For Draw
  2. Juventus 3-0 Como: Bianconeri Cruise To Victory On Motta's Debut
  3. Leicester City 1-1 Tottenham: Veteran Vardy Denies Wasteful Spurs
  4. Premier League: Half-Time Chat Inspired Leicester Revival In Spurs Draw, Says Vardy
  5. Premier League: Carragher Tells Players To Reject Chelsea As Joao Felix Nears Return
Tennis News
  1. Winston-Salem Open 2024: Sumit Nagal Bows Out In First Round
  2. Cincinnati Open Final: Jessica Pegula Wary Of Aryna Sabalenka Ahead Of Showdown
  3. Cincinnati Open: Win Over Iga Swiatek 'Already In Past' As Aryna Sabalenka Eyes Success
  4. Cincinnati Open 2024: Jannik Sinner Proud Of Overcoming 'Difficult Moment' Against Alexander Zverev To Reach Final
  5. Cincinnati Open 2024: Jannik Sinner Reaches Final; Women's No. 1 Iga Swiatek Defeated By Aryna Sabalenka
Hockey News
  1. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  2. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  3. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  4. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com
  5. Paris Olympics: Hockey India Retires PR Sreejesh's Iconic No 16 Jersey; Named As Jr. Team Coach

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Back-To-Back Earthquakes Hit Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla Region
  2. Four Years Since Hathras Tragedy: Family's Wait For Justice Continues
  3. Kolkata Doctor Death LIVE Updates: Supreme Court Hearing Today; CBI Gets Nod For Polygraph Test On Sanjay Roy
  4. Weather Wrap: 2 Die In Telangana Due To Lightning; 107 Roads Closed As Heavy Rain Batters Himachal
  5. Health Ministry Orders 25% Boost In Security At Central Government Hospitals
Entertainment News
  1. Sydney Sweeney Set To Play Black Cat In Spider-Man 4? | Here's Everything We Know About The Viral Rumors
  2. Watch: Bebe Rexha Claims She Was 'Threatened' By Lufthansa Employee For Speaking Albanian, Emotional Instagram Story Sparks Fan Support
  3. 'It's A Relief': Abhishek Banerjee On Playing Negative Characters
  4. 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah': Delhi HC Bans Unauthorized Use Of Content Of The Sitcom
  5. Eugene Levy And Dan Levy To Host The 76th Emmy Awards
US News
  1. Trump Campaign's New Attack On Kamala Harris: Unsubstantiated Allegations Of A 'Drinking Problem' | Controversy Explained
  2. Sydney Sweeney Set To Play Black Cat In Spider-Man 4? | Here's Everything We Know About The Viral Rumors
  3. Planned Parenthood Offers Free Vasectomies, Medication Abortions, And Emergency Contraceptives At 2024 DNC | What You Need To Know
  4. 'Circle Chain' TikTok Trend: What It Means And Why It's Going Viral | Explained
  5. Why August 2024's Super Blue Moon Is So Rare And When To See The Next One
World News
  1. Jailed Pakistan Ex-PM Imran Khan Formally Applies To Be Next Chancellor Of Oxford University
  2. Trump Campaign's New Attack On Kamala Harris: Unsubstantiated Allegations Of A 'Drinking Problem' | Controversy Explained
  3. Sydney Sweeney Set To Play Black Cat In Spider-Man 4? | Here's Everything We Know About The Viral Rumors
  4. Planned Parenthood Offers Free Vasectomies, Medication Abortions, And Emergency Contraceptives At 2024 DNC | What You Need To Know
  5. 'Circle Chain' TikTok Trend: What It Means And Why It's Going Viral | Explained
Latest Stories
  1. Kolkata Rape & Murder Case: Guv Bose Calls Emergency Meet After Ex-cricketer Harbhajan Singh’s ‘Heartfelt Plea’
  2. Delhi Doctors To Offer OPD Services Outside Health Ministry As Strike Continues
  3. Donald Trump Falsely Claims Taylor Swift Endorsement With AI-Generated 'Swifties For Trump' Images | Here's The Truth
  4. Kolkata Rape-Murder Case Reaches SC; Doctor's Parents Slam Mamata Banerjee For 'Doing Nothing' | Top Points
  5. As PM Modi Pitches ‘Secular’ Civil Code, Where Does The UCC Debate Stand? 
  6. Union Minister Manjhi Welcomes Champai Soren Into ‘NDA Family’, Calls Him ‘Tiger’ Amid Party Switch Buzz
  7. Daily Horoscope For Today, August 19, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign
  8. Raksha Bandhan 2024: How The Festival Influences Your Zodiac Sign