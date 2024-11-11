Football

La Liga: Rodrygo And Vazquez Add To Growing Real Madrid Injury Problems

Rodrygo is is reportedly set to be out for five to six weeks, and Vazquez's absence is expected to be about a month. Dani Carvajal is already out for the season with an ACL injury

Real Madrid winger Rodrygo
Real Madrid have announced that Rodrygo and Lucas Vazquez are both set for a spell on the sidelines after sustaining muscle injuries in the first half against Osasuna. (More Football News)

Rodrygo was taken off after just 20 minutes, while Vazquez lasted until half-time before making way.

The Brazilian has seen a more limited role for Madrid this season, playing just 667 minutes in La Liga so far, but has netted three goals and registered one assist in that time. He is reportedly set to be out for five to six weeks.

He has also played the third-most crosses of any Los Blancos player in the Spanish top-flight (22), while he has attempted (32) and completed (14) the third-most dribbles in the squad so far this term.

Vazquez's absence will reportedly be about a month, giving Carlo Ancelotti a headache at right-back, with Dani Carvajal already out for the season with an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury.

This news comes after Madrid confirmed on Saturday that Eder Militao required surgery on an ACL tear he suffered in the first half of the same game.

