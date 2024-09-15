Football

La Liga: Atletico Madrid Still A Work In Progress, Says Coach Diego Simeone

Atletico Madrid have started the 2024-25 La Liga season with two wins and two draws, and Diego Simeone said the team are going in the right direction

Diego Simeone
Atletico Madrid head coach Diego Simeone
Diego Simeone said his revamped Atletico Madrid side are still a work in progress and going through a transition period as their new signings settle in. (More Football News)

After spending more than 200 million euros reinforcing the squad with signings like Julian Alvarez, Conor Gallagher and Robin Le Normand after a trophyless campaign.

Atletico have started La Liga with two wins and two draws, and Simeone said the team are going in the right direction, and he was not concerned with results as ups and downs are expected.

Coming off the back of an international break, Atletico are fourth in the La Liga standings, four points behind leaders Barcelona.

"We will face a difficult task in La Liga, especially in the beginning of the season, until our team find their rhythm, reach the form that we know we [can] achieve," Simeone told a press conference on Saturday.

"We have many new players that have joined the team, something that has not happened in the last two seasons. But I'm not changing the objective. I'm still hoping for the best results.

"It would have been nice if the new guys were around here, but obviously the national teams call and everyone needs to go for two weeks.

"Our task here is to try to make them feel at home as quickly as possible so they can blend in and perform at the level that we all want.

Simeone said having too many players was a good problem to have and that he was not worried about choosing a starting 11 as he will rotate his team during a busy schedule, with seven games between LaLiga and the Champions League in the next three weeks.

"I see the group with enthusiasm, they all want to play and earn their space in the team and are working hard for that," Simeone added.

"It's difficult to choose who to play, but the number of games ahead allows me to have fresh players available, coming in with a lot of energy and desire.

"I like to think game by game, and it doesn't take me any further away from Valencia. Yes, we have new players around, but I'm not changing that mentality and our objective, which is still hoping for the best result, game by game."

