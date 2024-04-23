Football

La Liga: Second-Half Goals Save Sevilla, Deepen Mallorca's Relegation Worries

Mallorca are tied at fourth to last with Celta Vigo in La Liga. Both teams are six points ahead of third-to-last Cadiz, with four games to play

Advertisement

AP
File photo of Mallorca players in action against Real Madrid in La Liga. Photo: AP
info_icon

Mallorca remained dangerously close to the Spanish league relegation zone after losing at Sevilla 2-1 on Monday. (More Football News)

Three teams go down and Mallorca are tied at fourth to last with Celta Vigo. Both teams are six points ahead of third-to-last Cadiz with four games to play.

Cadiz host Mallorca next Sunday.

File photo of Chelsea’s Enzo Fernandez getting instructions from manager Mauricio Pochettino during a Premier League match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London. - null
EPL: Unfair To Compare Chelsea's Enzo Fernandez With Arsenal's Declan Rice - Mauricio Pochettino

BY Stats Perform

“We're the same distance from relegation we were before the game started,” Mallorca defender Sergi Darder said. “This Sunday we have a real final against Cadiz. These are the games that decide seasons.”

Advertisement

Sevilla moved up to 12th and virtually guaranteed its top tier status for another year.

Mallorca had the best of the first 45 minutes with Sergio Ramos doing well to save a goal-bound shot from Nemanja Radonjic after 28 minutes.

But its inability to make its pressure count came back to haunt it in the second half.

Leeds United’s Wilfried Gnonto celebrates scoring his side’s third goal during the EFL Championship match against Middlesbrough on April 22, 2024. - null
EFL Championship: Leeds Edge Out Middlesbrough To Climb To Second Place

BY Stats Perform

Sevilla's Youssef En-Nesyri opened the scoring with a thumping header on the hour mark and 15 minutes later Isaac Romero was fortunate to see his chip take a deflection and sail over the stranded keeper.

Advertisement

Substitute Abdon Prats scored in stoppage time but it was too little, too late for the visitor.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Manoj Bajpayee Birthday Special: 'Satya' To 'Gangs Of Wasseypur', 5 Titles Of 'The Family Man' To Watch
  2. Former President Trump Agrees To Tightened $175M Bond Terms In New York Civil Fraud Case
  3. Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: Shah Says 'Mamata Can't Dare To Touch CAA'; Rajnath Tells How PM Got Indians Evacuated Amid Russia-Ukraine War
  4. Sports LIVE Updates: Inter Win 20th Serie A Title With Victory Over AC Milan
  5. Chunky Panday On Daughter Ananya Panday’s Relationship With Aditya Roy Kapur: She’s Free To Do What She Wants
  6. Virat Kohli 'No Ball' Controversy Explained | Why Was The RCB Star Given Out Against KKR
  7. Stargazers' Guide: Lyrid Meteor Shower Peaks Amidst Pink Moon Spectacle This Week. See The Remaining 2024 Celestial Events Calendar Here!
  8. Sports Highlights April 22: Indian Squash Star Saurav Ghosal Announces Retirement From Professional Circuit