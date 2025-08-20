LA Galaxy Vs Pachuca Live Streaming, Leagues Cup 2025: When, Where To Quarter-final Match On TV And Online

LA Galaxy will look to upset the odds against Pachuca
Galaxy lost their MLS game to Inter Miami CF
Streaming and timings info listed
LA Galaxy lock horns against Pachuca in another Leagues Cup 2025 quarter-final clash that will be played on Thursday, August 21 at the Dignity Health Sports Park. LA Galaxy come into this game on the back of a defeat at the hands of Inter Miami CF.
Galaxy will need to brush up and play defiantly if they are to win this game. Their defence looks a bit shaky and the attack is also not working. The LA Galaxy side need to be at their 'A Game' if they have to win this one.
As for Pachuca, they come into this game as slight favourites. Despite having a decent attack upfront, Pachuca have failed to score any goals in their last league game.
Match Details:
Location: Carson, California, USA
Stadium: Dignity Health Sports Park
Date: Thursday, August 21
Kick-off: 9:15 a.m. IST
LA Galaxy Vs Pachuca Live Streaming - Leagues Cup 2025 Quarter-final
When is the LA Galaxy Vs Pachuca, Leagues Cup 2025 quarter-final match being played?
The LA Galaxy Vs Pachuca, Leagues Cup 2025 quarter-final match will be played on Thursday, 21 August 2025. In India, the match will kick off at 9:15 AM IST.
Where to watch the LA Galaxy Vs Pachuca, Leagues Cup 2025 quarter-final match live online in India?
The LA Galaxy Vs Pachuca, Leagues Cup 2025 quarter-final match will be live-streamed in India on MLS Season Pass via Apple TV.