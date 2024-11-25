Kylian Mbappe Getting 'Up To Speed' With Real Madrid Team-mates

Kylian Mbappe believes he is finally getting up to speed with his Real Madrid team-mates after scoring in a 3-0 LaLiga win at Leganes on Sunday. (More Football News)
Mbappe, who had played in a central attacking role since joining from Paris Saint-Germain, went four games without scoring in all competitions before netting the opener against Leganes.
The 25-year-old has come under scrutiny since his move, despite scoring eight goals in his opening 16 matches in all competitions, as he has not hit the free-scoring heights he showed while at PSG.
He scored his seventh league goal of the campaign after being moved back to his preferred position on the left, with Carlo Ancelotti saying after the game he was satisfied with the tactical shift.
Mbappe combined well with fellow attacker Vinicius Junior, who usually operates down that flank, as the Brazilian set up the goal.
"Vinicius and I read each other very well. I've got a great relationship with him, and he's a great player," Mbappe told Real Madrid TV after the win.
"I think I put in a good performance. I'm starting to get up to speed with my team-mates. I can play in every position, and I'm ready to help the team and give my all.
"It's the story of my career. I play on the right, on the left, in the middle and with two up top. It doesn't matter to me. I want to help the team and score goals."
Madrid are second in the league, four points behind Barcelona, who have played one game more. The leaders drew 2-2 at Celta Vigo on Saturday.