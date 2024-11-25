Football

La Liga 2024-25: Mbappe's Position Switch Against Leganes Works Wonders For Ancelotti

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Kylian-Mbappe-Vinicius-Junior-Real-Madrid
Kylian Mbappe celebrates with Vinicius Junior.
info_icon

Carlo Ancelotti was satisfied his tactical decision to switch Kylian Mbappe's position in attack paid off in Real Madrid's 3-0 win over Leganes. (More Football News)

Mbappe scored his seventh goal of the season to help Madrid to a comfortable victory in LaLiga on Sunday.

However, his position in Madrid's front line has been a topic of debate since he joined the Spanish champions, with Mbappe having often played out wide while at Paris Saint-Germain.

And Ancelotti elected to switch Mbappe out to the left flank against Leganes, with Vinicius Junior spearheading Los Blancos' attack.

"Mbappe played on the left side, where he did well, and Vinicius on the inside," Ancelotti told reporters.

"We have to highlight their play to open the scoring. They did very, very well. Mbappe scored, after a fantastic assist from Vinicius. Little by little, they're both improving.

"Kylian is more used to playing there and today, for the team and for him, it was the best thing.

"Because playing on the outside brings more effort and Vinicius was back on Thursday. Meanwhile, Kylian had been training here for a week and a half, he was fresher."

Kylian Mbappe was joined on the scoresheet by Jude Bellingham as Real Madrid beat Leganes - null
Leganes 0-3 Real Madrid, La Liga: Mbappe And Bellingham Score As Blancos Close On Barcelona

BY Stats Perform

Mbappe was not called up by France coach Didier Deschamps for this month's Nations League games, despite being Les Bleus' captain.

With an injury crisis at the back and a trip to Anfield to face Premier League and Champions League leaders Liverpool coming up, Ancelotti added he was hopeful of Lucas Vazquez, who has a hamstring strain, and Aurelien Tchouameni, who is recovering from a sprained left ankle, returning to action.

He was also upbeat about the contribution of Federico Valverde, who scored from a free-kick while filling in at right-back.

"The truth is that Fede, at the back, has done very well," said Ancelotti of the Uruguayan, who also wore the captain's armband. 

"He's a fantastic fullback. After Dani Carvajal and Lucas Vazquez, the best right-back in the world. His problem is that he can play at this level in many positions and is the coach's problem to choose the best position for the team.

"Let's see if Lucas and Tchouameni can recover. If not, we will make decisions."

Jude Bellingham netted Madrid's other goal as Ancelotti's team closed to within four points of LaLiga leaders Barcelona, who drew 2-2 with Celta Vigo on Saturday.

Madrid also have a game in hand on Hansi Flick's side.

