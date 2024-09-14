Football

Kerala Blasters Vs Punjab FC, ISL 2024-25 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch KBFC Vs PFC Match

Kerala Blasters will host Punjab FC in their first game of the new season in the Indian Super League (ISL) in Kochi on Sunday. Here are the live streaming and other details of the KBFC Vs PFC match

kerala blasters fc isl 2024-25 X kerala blasters fc
Kerala Blasters FC players during a practice session in the ISL 2024-25. Photo: X | Kerala Blasters FC
info_icon

Kerala Blasters are set to start their Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 campaign with a home game against Punjab FC at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi on Sunday. (More Football News)

Blasters finished fifth with 10 wins in the last season of the ISL. Punjab FC were eighth on the table after a poor start to the season. The tournament is featuring 13 teams this season with Mohammedan Sporting making their ISL debut.

Kerala Blasters coach Mikael Stahre is eager for a strong start to the new season. Following a disappointing performance in the Durand Cup, the Blasters are determined to begin the league campaign on a better note.

Punjab FC has appointed a new coach, Panagiotis Dilmperis. Despite losing some key players, Punjab has regrouped with some excellent signings. After making their debut in the ISL only last season, Punjab FC has impressed a lot in their first year at the top tier.

BY Jagdish Yadav

Kerala Blasters Vs Punjab FC, ISL 2024-25 Live Streaming Details

When is the Kerala Blasters Vs Punjab FC, Indian Super League 2024-25 match?

The Kerala Blasters Vs Punjab FC, Indian Super League 2024-25 match will be played on Sunday, September 15, at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi at 7:30 PM.

Where to watch Kerala Blasters Vs Punjab FC, Indian Super League 2024-25 match?

All the Indian Super League matches will be telecast live on Sports 18 and will also be available for live streaming on the Jio Cinema app and website.

