Kerala Blasters are set to start their Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 campaign with a home game against Punjab FC at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi on Sunday. (More Football News)
Blasters finished fifth with 10 wins in the last season of the ISL. Punjab FC were eighth on the table after a poor start to the season. The tournament is featuring 13 teams this season with Mohammedan Sporting making their ISL debut.
Kerala Blasters coach Mikael Stahre is eager for a strong start to the new season. Following a disappointing performance in the Durand Cup, the Blasters are determined to begin the league campaign on a better note.
Punjab FC has appointed a new coach, Panagiotis Dilmperis. Despite losing some key players, Punjab has regrouped with some excellent signings. After making their debut in the ISL only last season, Punjab FC has impressed a lot in their first year at the top tier.
Kerala Blasters Vs Punjab FC, ISL 2024-25 Live Streaming Details
When is the Kerala Blasters Vs Punjab FC, Indian Super League 2024-25 match?
The Kerala Blasters Vs Punjab FC, Indian Super League 2024-25 match will be played on Sunday, September 15, at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi at 7:30 PM.
Where to watch Kerala Blasters Vs Punjab FC, Indian Super League 2024-25 match?
All the Indian Super League matches will be telecast live on Sports 18 and will also be available for live streaming on the Jio Cinema app and website.