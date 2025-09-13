Juventus Vs Inter Milan Preview, Serie A 2025-26: Derby D’Italia ‘Worth More Than Three Points’ To Igor Tudor

Juventus pursuit of Scudetto face Inter Milan challenge at home
Igor Tudor emphasised game importance beyond three points
Inter's poor recent record against Juventus in Serie A
Dusan Vlahovic aims to score in first three matches for Juventus
Juventus welcome Inter to Allianz Stadium this Saturday for a Derby d'Italia that Igor Tudor believes is worth more than the three points on offer.
Juventus have made a flying start to their Serie A campaign, and are one of four teams in the top flight to take maximum points from their first two matches in 2025-26.
Tudor's team have beaten Parma and Genoa in their opening two fixtures, but their Scudetto credentials face their sternest test against Inter this weekend.
Inter have won only one of their last six Serie A matches against Juventus (D2 L3). Overall, the Bianconeri have defeated the Nerazzurri the most times in the competition (88).
And Juventus have home advantage this time around. Indeed, they have not lost in 11 of their last 12 Serie A games against Inter at Allianz Stadium (W8 D3).
"This is a game that is worth more than three points, so it is easier for me to prepare for these matches," Tudor told DAZN Italia.
"Inter are a great team, they have players who are already mature and experienced. We'll have our say, we want to focus on our strengths and then work on our weaknesses.
"At the end of the day, we'll see who does better. After the international break, you have to think day by day."
After their first two results, Juventus could keep a clean sheet in their first three Serie A games in two consecutive seasons for the first time in their history.
But after playing two teams that finished in the bottom half in 2024-25, Tudor was asked whether he would change his approach for the visit of Cristian Chivu's men.
"Somebody needs to rest, somebody needs to work, and so on," Tudor replied.
"I've got good and positive feelings; we've had two training sessions together, and we have another one tomorrow morning. I feel good, positive, and I've missed football.
"There are special opponents, and the motivation increases. From a preparation standpoint, it's easier for a coach to keep the tension high.
"Over the course of the season, keeping that motivation always makes the difference. Tomorrow is a beautiful match to play between two strong teams."
Tudor was also on hand to discuss the future of Dusan Vlahovic, who was linked with a move away from Juventus over the summer as he enters the final year of his contract.
Since his €70m arrival in Turin from Fiorentina in January 2022, only Lautaro Martinez (68) and Victor Osimhen (50) have scored more Serie A goals than Vlahovic (45).
After his goals against Parma and Genoa, Vlahovic could score in each of the first three matchdays of a Serie A season for the first time.
In addition, he has found the net twice in his last three league matches against Inter, after having scored just once in the previous seven.
And Tudor believes that despite the summer noise, he is ready to shine for Juventus.
"It is an unusual situation with his contract running down, but he is only 25 years old; he is still maturing as a person," Tudor said.
"His best years are ahead of him; he's not even halfway through his career.
"He found the strength to be concentrated in a super difficult moment. I try to give him love when he needs love, and punishment when he needs that."